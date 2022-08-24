Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Authorities make arrests on drug, financial crime, assault charges
Morgan City and Berwick police and St. Mary deputies made eight arrests late last week on drug charges involving heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana and prescription medication. Assumption deputies also made one arrest on financial crime charges and are looking for a second suspect. And Patterson police made an aggravated...
Lafayette Shooting Suspect Arrested in Morgan City (UPDATED)
24-year-old Marquis Givens, a suspect in the shooting of a woman on Martin Luther King Drive on August 18th, is now behind bars after a joint effort by law enforcement agencies.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting
A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate relationship with juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to officials. Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the...
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
St. Mary Parish deputy arrested for simple battery and malfeasance in office
St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged with simply battery and malfeasance in office.
Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men
Police seize guns and drugs after responding to a shooting that injured two men.
stmarynow.com
Corrections deputy fired and charged, accused of striking inmate
A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office corrections deputy has been fired and faces charges related to violence against an inmate, Sheriff Blaise Smith said Thursday night. Abreante Jacole Harris, 20, Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office. SMPSO detectives conducted an...
Louisiana man accused of terrorizing and cyberstalking woman
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Armon Walker from Vermilion Parish was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
stmarynow.com
Berwick police plan impaired driver checkpoint
Berwick Police Chief David Leonard, Sr. announces plans for a DWI checkpoint during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign, which runs through Sept. 5. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the objective is to reduce the number of DWI related crashes through public education initiatives and enforcement efforts, thus making the roadways safer to travel.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
EXCLUSIVE: Lafayette mother admits having drugs in her system when infant son found unresponsive
Mother admits using drugs night son found dead
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
lafourchegazette.com
4 arrested in connection with investigation into distribution of fentanyl pills
Four men have been arrested in Lafourche Parish in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form and is being disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Sheriff Craig Webre said that over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting an...
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist's office
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
