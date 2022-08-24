ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stmarynow.com

Authorities make arrests on drug, financial crime, assault charges

Morgan City and Berwick police and St. Mary deputies made eight arrests late last week on drug charges involving heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana and prescription medication. Assumption deputies also made one arrest on financial crime charges and are looking for a second suspect. And Patterson police made an aggravated...
BERWICK, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting

A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
stmarynow.com

Corrections deputy fired and charged, accused of striking inmate

A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office corrections deputy has been fired and faces charges related to violence against an inmate, Sheriff Blaise Smith said Thursday night. Abreante Jacole Harris, 20, Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office. SMPSO detectives conducted an...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182

Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
GRAY, LA
stmarynow.com

Berwick police plan impaired driver checkpoint

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard, Sr. announces plans for a DWI checkpoint during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign, which runs through Sept. 5. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the objective is to reduce the number of DWI related crashes through public education initiatives and enforcement efforts, thus making the roadways safer to travel.
BERWICK, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. ​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

