ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 29

Lydia KingHargis
3d ago

my heart bleeds for her and her girls . I can't imagine the pain they feel and will continue to feel as those photos could pop up at any time to bring it all forward again ...

Reply(1)
8
Nancy Centanni
3d ago

All about the $$. Isn’t it amazing how other families aboard the aircraft and lost their lives aren’t looking for this blood money!! They are mourning their losses with class unlike these 2 families, she is a nobody, just a widow now spending all her husbands money!!

Reply(11)
12
Linda Divon
3d ago

interesting reading all these comments regarding Kolbe's death and the money in volved no amount of money is going to ever compensate regarding kolbes death and furthermore I'm sure if those posting these comments would be doing the same thing right $AD how others precive someone else's lost right ✅️ and no it's not about money per say but it's about PRINCAPLS . No amount of money will ever take away the pain of losing a love one. 💔#RINPCOLBYBRYANTBASKETBALLHERO

Reply
3
Related
Yardbarker

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Us Weekly

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional As Trial Over Photos of Kobe Bryant Crash Site Starts: Everything to Know About Her Lawsuit

A heartbreaking trial. Vanessa Bryant got emotional at the trial regarding photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in January 2020. In his August 2022 opening statements, Vanessa's attorney Luis Li claimed that cell phone photos from the wreckage were shared by a deputy and fire captain "for […]
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Sobs In Court As Trial Over Photos From Kobe’s Crash Scene Begins

“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” said Luis Li, the lawyer for Kobe Bryant’s widow, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the first day of the trial stemming from Vanessa’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa, 40, quietly sobbed as Li described how the county’s sheriff and fire department took and shared photos of a dead Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of their fatal helicopter crash. “County employees exploited the accident,” said Li, according to Rolling Stone. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. …They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The La County Sheriff#The Los Angeles Lakers
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
People

Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'

Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Vanessa Bryant Makes Decision About Court Case Payout

Vanessa Bryant isn't going to be keeping the money that she won from L.A. County on Wednesday night. Bryant, the late wife of Kobe Bryant and the mother of Gianna Bryant, won the money after a jury decided that she has suffered severe emotional distress from the thought of the helicopter crash site photos going public.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy