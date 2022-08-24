Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source
Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Kanye West deletes post ‘mourning’ death of Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian split
Kanye West has deleted an Instagram post which “mourned” the fake death of Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, reportedly called time on their nine-month relationship last week, citing long-distance and their demanding work schedules as the basis for the break up.In a now-deleted post, the rapper and ex-husband to Kardashian posted a fake New York Times front page to his Instagram account, the headline of which read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In smaller print below, it read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”But the post has...
EW.com
Chelsea Clinton removed Kanye West from her running playlist — even though she loves his music
Chelsea Clinton is an avid runner — the former First Daughter completed her first marathon last year — and has quite the playlist to get her through those training miles. "I don't listen on headphones, because I'm too scared a person or a bike or a car may run into me," she says in EW's digital cover story featuring Gutsy, the new Apple TV+ docuseries that she co-hosts with her mother Hillary Clinton. "But if I'm on a dedicated running trail, then I'm definitely listening to hip-hop while I'm running: I listen to a lot of Jay-Z. I listen to a lot of old-school Beyonce. I really, maybe this is dating me, but I really like the stuff from like the mid '90s to like the late 2000s."
‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’
Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back
Rapper Kid Cudi finally addressed his long-standing beef with friend-turned-nemesis Kanye West, slamming the rapper for using his "power" and platform to "f--- with me." The Day 'n' Nite lyricist, 38, went off about the Yeezy designer's actions in an explosive new tell-all interview, revealing his side of the story after their falling out in February.Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder. He revealed that...
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion
She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian to Stop Recording Their Hilarious Car Ride With Penelope: Watch
So cringe? While Kim Kardashian drove daughter North and niece Penelope around, the 9-year-old was less than impressed by her mom’s impromptu carpool karaoke session. The Skims mogul, 41, shared a Thursday, August 18, Instagram video while in the car with her eldest daughter and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter. Kim and North both sang […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
thesource.com
Pete Davidson Reportedly In Trauma Therapy Due To Social Media Attacks From Kanye
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently called it quits after only 8 months of dating. Throughout their relationship, Davidson was at the brunt of threatening social media posts and harassment from Kanye. A source close to the family is saying that the SNL star is currently in trauma therapy due to Ye’s threatening social media posts and harassment.
Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot
Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
