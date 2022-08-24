Chelsea Clinton is an avid runner — the former First Daughter completed her first marathon last year — and has quite the playlist to get her through those training miles. "I don't listen on headphones, because I'm too scared a person or a bike or a car may run into me," she says in EW's digital cover story featuring Gutsy, the new Apple TV+ docuseries that she co-hosts with her mother Hillary Clinton. "But if I'm on a dedicated running trail, then I'm definitely listening to hip-hop while I'm running: I listen to a lot of Jay-Z. I listen to a lot of old-school Beyonce. I really, maybe this is dating me, but I really like the stuff from like the mid '90s to like the late 2000s."

