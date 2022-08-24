Read full article on original website
KTUL
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not...
KTUL
Justice for Greenwood slams Tulsa's DNA program for Race Massacre descendents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a 100-year-old mystery, putting names to the remains of possible Tulsa Race Massacre victims found at Oaklawn cemetery, but before you turn over your DNA to see if it's a match, think about your privacy, attorneys say. "At the moment, our advice is to...
KTUL
New regent appointed to Tulsa Community College board
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College graduate and Broken Arrow businesswoman, Jennifer Jezek, has been appointed to the TCC Board of Regents by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. She was approved by the Oklahoma Legislatures and will serve a seven-year term. "Jennifer Jezek brings a wealth of experience as...
KTUL
'Reimagine Johnson Park' plan to be unveiled at community event Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will unveil its plans to revive a park near 61st and Riverside at a community event Saturday. The unveiling is open only to community members who live near Johnson Park because Tulsa Parks hopes to get input from the community the park will impact.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation uses innovative method to replace bridge washed out by flooding
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge near the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex on Bald Hill Road that was damaged during May's catastrophic flooding. This joint project between the Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Cherokee...
KTUL
Local group cleaning up 'standing' tires in Arkansas river
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It started as a mystery, dozens of tires standing upright in the middle of the Arkansas river, just near I-44. We found out it was a man named Zayn who lifted the tires out of the ground and into the view of people driving by in a way to draw attention to the pollution.
KTUL
OSU celebrates inauguration of first female president
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University held president Dr. Kayse Shrum's inauguration Friday after the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19. The ceremony included speeches from Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Frank Lucas and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby. Shrum made history in July 2021 when...
KTUL
Northeastern State University announces second Fulbright recipient
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Darla Bennett of Muskogee was recently named Northeastern State university's second Fulbright United States Student Award recipient. As a Fulbright participant, Bennett will teach abroad for the 2022 to 2023 school year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. “I was surprised, honestly,” Bennett said about...
KTUL
Claremore museum to unveil new Lynn Riggs exhibit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Museum of History will unveil an never-before-seen exhibit of Lynn Riggs Saturday. Riggs was an American author, poet, playwright and screenwriter from Claremore. The new exhibit will feature personal items gifted by his family, including portraits of Riggs that hung in his home.
KTUL
Volunteers to clean up tires from Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Farm OK is bringing the community together to help beautify the Arkansas River. On Saturday, the group is bringing vans, a box truck, a Polaris ranger and a trailer to the banks of the Arkansas River in west Tulsa Saturday morning to help clean tires out of the riverbed.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation cuts ribbon on new Catoosa tag office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the grand opening of the new Catoosa Tag Office building. Tribal leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the Catoosa office is one of the busiest on the reservation, serving more than 26,000 customers a year. The...
KTUL
Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
KTUL
State Board of Education rejects discussion over Tulsa, Mustang accreditation concerns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passionate argument, after passionate argument. "I love Tulsa Public Schools. I love what you're teaching my child. I love our school. I work in the garden there every week." "The law does prohibit instruction based on the concept that individuals are inherently racist. There's no...
KTUL
Hearing held for suspected Tulsa killer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- A motion hearing was held Wednesday for a Tulsa man accused of murdering three women. Terryl Brooks is charged with the first-degree murders of Star Rainbow Dancer, Elizabeth Dillard, and Tyra Whitaker. According to a police report, Dillard and Dancer were gunned down at their front...
KTUL
Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was...
KTUL
Humane Society of Tulsa waives adoption fees for 'Clear the Shelters' event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hoping to "Clear the Shelter" during its adoption event. All cat and dog adoption fees will be waived through Aug. 28. If you bring in a donation, you will be entered to win a raffle basket worth almost $200.
KTUL
Broken Arrow residents warm up to LED street lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma began replacing every street light in Broken Arrow with new LED models this week. Feedback has not been universal, but it appears residents are warming up to the change. One Broken Arrow-centric Facebook group saw 200 comments, both attacking...
KTUL
Tulsa man who saved bus driver's life receives key to the city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gary Brooks received the key to the city after saving a bus driver's life. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented Brooks with the key at city hall Thursday. Bynum said Brooks was working when he saw a Tulsa Transit bus run off the road and come to a stop. Brooks went up to the bus and looked in the window to find an assailant beating the driver, the mayor said.
KTUL
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years, will hand out free cakes to fans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating their 25th birthday this year. On Thursday, September 1, they will be giving away free confetti flavored bundtlet cakes to the first 250 people in line at each location. Additionally, they will be holding an online contest where one individual...
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools board member calls for increase in school funding
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across the board, Oklahoma educators want more money. Multiple superintendents have told us the amount of funding their district get isn’t enough. "The takeaway is not that students in those low-income areas aren't capable, they certainly are, but we as a system, we as a society have to give them the extra support to help them to be successful," said Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist in May.
