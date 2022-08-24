Police: Muskegon Heights officers shot at, no one hit

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say Muskegon Heights officers were shot at on Tuesday after a car chase. No one was hit by gunfire, but several people were injured when the car crashed.

Around 5:06 p.m., police received reports of shots fired and a suspicious vehicle, the Muskegon Heights Police Department says. Based on the description of a red Buick, officers were able to find the car in the area of E. Lincoln Street near Hoyt Street and got into a pursuit with the suspects.

Two people were in the Buick at the start of the chase and the passenger fired at officers two separate times, police say. No officers were hit.

When the chase reached the intersection of E. Sherman Boulevard and Riordan Street, the passenger exited the vehicle and started running away. The Buick continued south on Riordan Street where it crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of E. Broadway Avenue and Riordan Street, according to officers.

All people in those cars were transported to the hospital with a range of injuries and severity, the police department said.

A K-9 was called in from the Michigan State Police to track the suspect who ran on foot but the track was not successful.

MHPD is investigating.

