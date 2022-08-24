Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
WDBJ7.com
Moneta church yard sale donates money collected to 24 charities
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person’s trash can be another person’s treasure. A church in Moneta is having a major yard sale Saturday, with the proceeds going to local charities. Resurrection Catholic Church is hosting its annual Joyous Junque sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday....
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Area YMCA helps address child care shortage with new daycare center building
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Area YMCA is building a new child care center that will accept children up to age five. It comes as Bedford County is facing a shortage of child care options. Heather Dooley is a mom of two boys in Bedford County. She explained...
WDBJ7.com
Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
WDBJ7.com
Child shot in Lynchburg released from hospital; potential witness sought
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl who was shot at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg (3145 Campbell Avenue) Tuesday night has been released from a hospital and is expected to fully recover from her injuries, according to police. She had been shot as a passenger in a van...
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
WDBJ7.com
Jury fails to come up with verdict in gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations have ended without a verdict in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station. The jury began deliberating around 9 a.m. Thursday and around noon asked to hear Phillip Westmoreland’s police interview for a...
WDBJ7.com
45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival returns to Lexington
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival will be in downtown Lexington Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 150 venders will be in attendance ranging from artists to local businesses. Live music will also be playing in the downtown court house area. Organizers...
