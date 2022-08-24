ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Moneta church yard sale donates money collected to 24 charities

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person’s trash can be another person’s treasure. A church in Moneta is having a major yard sale Saturday, with the proceeds going to local charities. Resurrection Catholic Church is hosting its annual Joyous Junque sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday....
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Jury fails to come up with verdict in gas station explosion trial

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations have ended without a verdict in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station. The jury began deliberating around 9 a.m. Thursday and around noon asked to hear Phillip Westmoreland’s police interview for a...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival returns to Lexington

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival will be in downtown Lexington Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 150 venders will be in attendance ranging from artists to local businesses. Live music will also be playing in the downtown court house area. Organizers...
LEXINGTON, VA

