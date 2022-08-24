Read full article on original website
Sea of Trees - Mutated Odur
Sea of Trees - Mutated Odur is the final optional area in the Sea of Trees level. This is a boss battle only level. As his name implies, a mutated version of ringleader Odur who we battled a few levels earlier. He is bigger and badder, but not necessarily harder.
Pony Express Missions
The Pony Express Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
