Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man who shot at restaurant worker behind bulletproof glass
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking information about a man who shot at a restaurant worker after claiming his order was wrong. On Aug. 13, a male suspect shot at a 42-year-old female Hollywood Coney Island employee working behind bulletproof glass at the counter, Detroit police said in a press release Saturday. No injuries were reported.
Detroit News
Two dead in six-car pileup on I-94 in Detroit; police suspect one driver was impaired
Two people died in a six-car pileup on Interstate 94 in Detroit early Saturday, and Michigan State Police suspect the driver responsible was impaired. The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Mount Elliott at about 2:25 a.m. The first car involved was a Ford Fusion, which crashed into the center median barrier after the driver lost control, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.
Detroit News
Tips sought on suspect in non-fatal shooting at Detroit gas station
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting last week at a gas station on the city's west side. The shooting happened at about midnight last Thursday at a BP Gas Station in the 17100 block of West Eight Mile Road near Grand River Avenue.
Detroit News
Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say
A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
Detroit News
Eastpointe man accused in fatal shooting over chicken wings was out on bond
Detroit — An Eastpointe man charged with killing a neighbor's friend over chicken wings had been out on bond awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at the mother of his child, according to prosecutors. Deveius Weathers, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Ronnie Ray II, 31, just before 9:30 p.m....
Detroit News
Detroit man charged after 5-year-old nephew accidentally kills himself with unsecured gun
Detroit — The uncle of a 5-year-old boy has been charged after his nephew accidentally shot himself to death, according to prosecutors on Thursday. Carlin McDaniel found an unsecured handgun at the home of his uncle, Keon Pritchett, and accidentally shot himself in the head, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.
Detroit News
Detectives seek tips to find missing Commerce Twp. teen
Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking tips to find a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing for more than a week. Relatives have not seen Laken Elezabeth Lewis since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park to head out on a walk around 6:15 p.m. Aug. 18, investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank twice wanted by police, FBI
Ann Arbor — Police and the FBI are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed the same bank twice in about a month. The last incident involving the suspect happened at about noon on Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
Detroit News
Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants
A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
Detroit News
Detroit to deploy more officers, pay OT to boost presence, curb crime
The Detroit Police Department is deploying more officers as the summer ends in a bid to curb crime at large gatherings and in hot spots, officials announced Thursday. In an executive order effective Friday through Sept. 26, Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized double time for officers on special assignment to deter gun violence, the city said in a statement.
Detroit News
Romulus ex-Mayor Burcroff pleads guilty in federal corruption case
Detroit — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud after being accused of spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Burcroff, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit three months after prosecutors charged the politician from the Wayne County community, alleging he defrauded campaign donors who thought the money would be spent on re-election expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he spent the money on his daughter's wedding, a Florida vacation, flowers, a $4,500 booze bill and dues and expenses at the Belleville Yacht Club.
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
Detroit News
Try the empanadas at Rosita's Treats, Michigan's only Colombian restaurant
Empanadas come in as many styles and fillings as there are Latin American countries. Some are made with a flaky pastry and braided or pinched closed, like a small hand pie or pasty. The Salvadorian empanadas at El Guanaco in Troy and Auburn Hills come with cabbage slaw and a vinegary tomato sauce and traditional fillings like chicken, potato or ground beef.
Detroit News
Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower
A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
Detroit News
Detroit's median home price hits $100,000. Here's what's driving the surge
Detroit's housing market marked a milestone in July: For the second straight month, the median sale price in Michigan's largest city was $100,000. That's according to figures from Realcomp, a Farmington Hills firm that tracks housing listings and sales in Michigan. The company's data point to a hot market in Michigan's largest city: the median sale price has climbed 42% in the past year, from $70,000.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills condo offers luxury in a smaller space
A ranch-style condo in Farmington Hills that is on the market could be a match made in heaven for someone looking to downsize but not skimp on luxury. It also could be a great match for some others, too. The 2,126-square-foot home is located at 31069 Scenic View Circle near...
Detroit News
Portions of Metro Detroit could see high winds as rain moves through area
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of Metro Detroit, alerting the possibility of high winds and thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn and River Rouge are included in the statement. Meanwhile, other areas of southeast Michigan will see showers and thunderstorms. The...
Detroit News
Kathy Niezurawski, former Detroit News copy editor, dies at 72
From excelling in Spanish enough to teach teenagers to earning another college degree late in life, Kathy Niezurawski was known as a lifelong learner. “She was just thirsting for knowledge all the time,” said Marcy Anderson, a friend for more than 50 years. “She just soaked it up.”
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football players ranked 1-50 for 2022, plus more to watch
Here are players ranked 21-50 by The Detroit News for the 2022 high school football season. Go through the gallery for players 1-20. ► 21. Kenny Merrieweather, 6-3, 235, Sr., DE, Detroit King: Merrieweather, an Iowa commit, had 39 tackles, six sacks, an INT and a TD in the state title game.
Detroit News
Buss: Despite fight, many in Michigan GOP see unity
Lansing — There was no dancing in Lansing on Saturday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, where Attorney General Dana Nessel led the crowd in a boogie, Michigan Republicans started their gathering with a fight. The convention began with a battle over which slate of delegates — grassroots or...
