New York City, NY

ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves. Just two weeks after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay a little longer in LA, Rob Pelinka made a bold move in the hopes of improving the team for next season. The Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz […] The post The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Are Lauded For An Excellent Offseason Move

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t made many huge moves during the offseason. That isn’t very surprising when you look at how they performed last year. Yes, it is true that the team missed the playoffs last season but they also had a terrific regular season and have one of the best young cores in the league.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Drops Truth Bomb About Lakers Culture: "With The Lakers Comes The Expectation Of Winning, And We Obviously Didn’t Do That Last Season, So Some Changes Have Been Made."

As a franchise rich in history and culture, the Los Angeles Lakers are burdened with great expectations. Each and every single season, the Purple and Gold are expected to compete at the highest level, and the goal is never anything short of winning a championship. For team owner Jeanie Buss,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo

The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal Fires Back At Critics Saying He Should've Left Wizards To Win: “I Feel Like If I Win A Championship Here In DC, With Everything I’ve Been Through, That Would Make A Win That Much Sweeter, Make Me Appreciate It That Much More."

After several rumors placed him on a host of teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and even the Golden State Warriors, Bradley Beal decided to sign a massive contract extension with the Washington Wizards to try to compete in a stacked Eastern Conference. Following...
WASHINGTON, DC

