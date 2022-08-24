ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Marco Rubio begs for money on Fox News as Val Demings outraises him in race for Senate seat

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

At one stage in this election cycle, Sen Marco Rubio of Florida was considered a heavy favourite to win re-election to a third term.

A well-known incumbent and former presidential candidate, Mr Rubio was running in a state that has trended Republican in recent years in an election that appeared to be shaping up promisingly for Republicans around the country. His seat, compared to seats in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, was not thought to be a prime Democratic pickup opportunity.

But in recent weeks, the state of the race may well have changed. Following a surge in Democratic voter engagement and enthusiasm following the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade , a University of North Florida poll conducted in mid-August found Mr Rubio trailing his Democratic opponent Rep Val Demings by four points.

Now, Mr Rubio is sounding the alarm about the state of his fundraising.

“We are being outraised by these far left Marxists who continue to give her 50 bucks a month or whatever a week,” Mr Rubio said during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday.

Mr Rubio is still considered a favourite by elections predictors like the Cook Political Report and FiveThirtyEight . But the University of North Florida poll is not the only recent indication that Ms Demings may well be competitive against Mr Rubio.

Another poll, conducted by Change Reserach in early August, found the race tied. Meanwhile, Ms Demings, a former Orlando police chief whose politics are decidedly more centrist than far left, has hauled in $46m so far — outpacing Mr Rubio, who has raised just $38m.

The bad fundraising news for Mr Rubio comes as a number of observers have raised alarms about how Florida’s junior senator Rick Scott is running the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which is running low on money and being outspent by its Democratic countpart.

Ms Demings vastly outspent Mr Rubio during the month of July, spending $7.5m to his $1.5m. That infusion of money supporting Ms Demings and attacking Mr Rubio may help explain why polling of the race has moved towards the Democrat in recent weeks.

Mr Rubio clearly wants to be sure that he has the money to compete with Ms Demings when the campaign heats up this fall. On Monday morning, the senator sent an email to his supporters announcing that his recent fundraising is a “disaster.”

“Do I need to remind you that just last week it was reported that my opponent raised more in one month than I was able to raise all of last quarter? My opponent is gaining momentum and I desperately need your support,” Mr Rubio wrote. “Please, I’m begging. Don’t look back and wish you did more.”

Both Mr Rubio and Ms Demings officially won their respective party nominations in the Florida primary on Tuesday night.

Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
The Independent

Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty

Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Beast

Brian Kemp Slams Stacey Abrams for Something She Didn’t Do—but He Did

Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he has a problem with boycotts, particularly ones related to Georgia’s new voting restrictions law. But apparently that repulsion to boycotts only applies to Democrats and issues he favors, because Kemp has personally proposed boycotts of his own. Kemp and his campaign...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

