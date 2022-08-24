ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury

Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Isaiah Likely expected to play 'significant snaps' early

Baltimore Ravens fourth-round rookie tight end Isaiah Likely "figures to playing significant snaps from the jump" in the regular season," writes Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec says Likely "quickly emerged as a popular target" for Lamar Jackson on a team that lacks reliable pass-catching talent beyond Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens are expected to feature two tight ends as much as any team in the league, so Likely's potential emergence shouldn't cut into Andrews' playing time or volume.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens DT Travis Jones to miss beginning of regular season with knee sprain

The Baltimore Ravens could be without defensive tackle Travis Jones when the 2022 season starts in September. Jones sustained a knee injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though head coach John Harbaugh played it down and said it is not a “hyper extension type situation.” The veteran tactician then expressed optimism that their rookie wouldn’t be sidelined for long, hinting that he could be ready at the start of the campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy