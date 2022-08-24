The Baltimore Ravens could be without defensive tackle Travis Jones when the 2022 season starts in September. Jones sustained a knee injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though head coach John Harbaugh played it down and said it is not a “hyper extension type situation.” The veteran tactician then expressed optimism that their rookie wouldn’t be sidelined for long, hinting that he could be ready at the start of the campaign.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO