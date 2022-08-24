With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO