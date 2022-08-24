ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 Renos and 1 Condo

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/26/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA
newportthisweek.com

Last Monday to Climb!

Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield welcomes Carey to head up finance

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s new Finance Director, Danielle Carey, is one of those few people who gets excited when entering budget season. After volunteering on both the Budget and Financial Review Board and the Economic Development Commission, Carey took on the permanent role with the town of finance director this month.
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence

Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
nrinow.news

The Haven returns: N.S. restaurant reopens under new management

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Village Haven held a grand reopening this week under new management and released a menu featuring all of the favorites diners have come to love in the restaurant’s 45 year history, alongside some new offerings. Longtime owner Rachel Narodowy announced her retirement in June,...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
newportthisweek.com

Watchdogs Question Mayflower Wind’s Sakonnet River Plan

Another wind farm turbine project has local fishermen, officials and others upset even in the early stages, especially because it will go through Rhode Island waters to power homes in Massachusetts. On Aug. 16, Mayflower Wind, which holds one of seven leases for proposed wind farms in federal waters near...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston traffic calming project gets new device

In an ongoing effort to reduce speeding in town while also responding to residents’ traffic concerns, the Johnston Police Department continues to modify and improve upon its temporary speed bump program. “The Johnston Police Department has taken on a very comprehensive plan in order to address and mitigate speeding...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Coventry makes switch at superintendent position

(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
COVENTRY, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Whale’s Tooth Lot: Ferry or South Coast Rail Parking?

With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Small fires at Henchman Street apartments under investigation, 27 people displaced

WORCESTER - A fire that displaced 27 people from an apartment building at 2-4 Henchman St. Friday night remains under investigation. The blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish two separate small fires, one on a first-floor rear porch and the second in a laundry room on the third floor, Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1

WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
WORCESTER, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location

Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
iheart.com

Providence Re-Starts Eviction Protection Program

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has unveiled a new program designed to help people in danger of being evicted from their homes. The mayor says the program is made up of the Housing Law Center of Rhode Island, Action for Rights and Equality and the Rhode Island Center for Justice and is funded through monies made available for the American Rescue Plan.
PROVIDENCE, RI

