America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 Renos and 1 Condo
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/26/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
Lane shifts coming to Route 146 this weekend for bridge repair
Heads up if you're planning on traveling through Providence via Route 146 this weekend.
newportthisweek.com
Last Monday to Climb!
Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
Valley Breeze
Smithfield welcomes Carey to head up finance
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s new Finance Director, Danielle Carey, is one of those few people who gets excited when entering budget season. After volunteering on both the Budget and Financial Review Board and the Economic Development Commission, Carey took on the permanent role with the town of finance director this month.
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
eastgreenwichnews.com
The Buzz in Business: EG News & EG Chamber of Commerce, RI Children’s Dentistry, Washington Trust, & Optrel
Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected]. EG News Turns 5!. Join us for our. 5 Year Birthday Party – a fundraiser...
nrinow.news
The Haven returns: N.S. restaurant reopens under new management
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Village Haven held a grand reopening this week under new management and released a menu featuring all of the favorites diners have come to love in the restaurant’s 45 year history, alongside some new offerings. Longtime owner Rachel Narodowy announced her retirement in June,...
Pawtucket home struck by lightning
A Pawtucket homeowner was left reeling after her chimney was struck by lightning Friday evening.
newportthisweek.com
Watchdogs Question Mayflower Wind’s Sakonnet River Plan
Another wind farm turbine project has local fishermen, officials and others upset even in the early stages, especially because it will go through Rhode Island waters to power homes in Massachusetts. On Aug. 16, Mayflower Wind, which holds one of seven leases for proposed wind farms in federal waters near...
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston traffic calming project gets new device
In an ongoing effort to reduce speeding in town while also responding to residents’ traffic concerns, the Johnston Police Department continues to modify and improve upon its temporary speed bump program. “The Johnston Police Department has taken on a very comprehensive plan in order to address and mitigate speeding...
Turnto10.com
Coventry makes switch at superintendent position
(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
New Bedford Whale’s Tooth Lot: Ferry or South Coast Rail Parking?
With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.
Small fires at Henchman Street apartments under investigation, 27 people displaced
WORCESTER - A fire that displaced 27 people from an apartment building at 2-4 Henchman St. Friday night remains under investigation. The blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish two separate small fires, one on a first-floor rear porch and the second in a laundry room on the third floor, Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.
spectrumnews1.com
New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1
WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
Great Holy Ghost Feast kicks off in Fall River
The annual celebration, which runs through Sunday, began in 1986 and is one of the largest Azorean celebrations in the world.
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location
Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
iheart.com
Providence Re-Starts Eviction Protection Program
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has unveiled a new program designed to help people in danger of being evicted from their homes. The mayor says the program is made up of the Housing Law Center of Rhode Island, Action for Rights and Equality and the Rhode Island Center for Justice and is funded through monies made available for the American Rescue Plan.
