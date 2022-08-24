Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Iowa's Farm Progress Show Unveils Soybean Road
(Boone, IA) -- The tens of thousands of visitors to this year's Farm Progress Show in Boone are walking all over some new technology, an acre of road paved with soybean oil and recycled asphalt. It's the result of a partnership between the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA), Iowa State University (ISU), Central Iowa Expo and Farm Progress, using new soy technology and recycled materials.
iheart.com
Ingersoll Becoming Westbound-Only Starting September 6th
(Des Moines, IA) -- Part of Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines is transitioning to a one-way street because of construction. The city says Ingersoll will be westbound only from Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to 28th Street starting September 6th and lasting into late October. Eastbound traffic will be closed and detoured to Grand Avenue. All businesses along Ingersoll will remain open during construction. More information on the closure is available at theavenuesdsm.com.
iheart.com
Iowa Farmer Trapped In Grain Bin For 24 Hours
(Hardin County, IA) -- A northern Iowa farmer is recovering after being trapped in a grain bin near Iowa Falls for nearly 24-hours. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor found the farmer mid-Friday morning and called 9-1-1. Sheriff Dave McDaniel says they notified all available first responders and rescued the man within about an hour. He says crews had to cut into the bin in three locations to remove grain.
iheart.com
U.S. Marshals Offering Reward For Man Wanted In Kearney Murder
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of a murder in Kearney and a robbery in Omaha. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of committing the crimes in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. He was last known to be in Des Moines, Iowa. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Police Arrest 3rd Person In Des Moines Homicide
(Des Moines, IA) -- A third person is facing charges in a deadly drug deal in Des Moines. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas Jr was arrested in Detroit. Police earlier arrested 19-year-old Violet Terry and 21-year-old Darion Hermes in connection with the death of 22-year-old Charles Lovelady July 31st. Police say Lovelady was shot July 31st, in the 13-hundred block of 12th Street. Lovelady died of his injuries at Broadlawns Medical Center.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
iheart.com
Waukee PD Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
(Waukee, IA) -- Waukee Police are releasing the names of two people found dead Monday morning. Police say the bodies of 39-year-old Jennifer Greimann and 50-year-old Dev Puri were found in a home at 2615 Abbott Drive. Police are investigating the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide. The bodies have been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office where autopsies will be performed.
Comments / 0