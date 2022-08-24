ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

'King' Solomon Hicks performing at The Frank Center for the Arts on September 17

By Adam Luchies
 3 days ago
The Frank Center for the Arts has announced that one of the performers for the 2022-2023 season will be “King” Solomon Hicks. The performance will be held on Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

Hicks is a blues performer, who has opened for Jeff Beck and Ringo Starr. He has also performed with Tony Bennett, Beth Hart, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Mavis Staples, and Paul Shaffer. Hicks has performed in New York, Spain, France, and Tokyo. His album Harlem was released in 2019.

Before the show, Chris Canas and his band will perform at 7 p.m. in The Franke’s Downstage Club. Canas has been nominated for multiple Detroit Music Awards and Detroit Black Music Awards. Canas and his band have won the West Michigan Blues Society Challenge, the Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association Challenge, the Detroit Blues Society Challenge, and the Orange Blossom Blues Society Challenge.

“Every year we’re proud to bring world-class artists like ‘King’ Solomon Hicks and Chris Canas to Marshall,” said The Frank Center’s Executive Director Jacob Gates. “I think music fans will be thrilled once again with some of the great performers we’re bringing in this year. This show is one blues fans won’t want to miss!”

“King” Solomon Hicks, along with Chris Canas and his band, will perform on Saturday, September 17. Tickets can be purchased on The Frank Center for the Arts’ website .

