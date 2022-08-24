Maloney cries ‘misogyny’ after Nadler knocks her off in nasty primary fight

Want some cheese with that whine, Carolyn?

After Rep. Jerry Nadler cruised to victory over Rep. Carolyn Maloney in Tuesday’s contentious Democratic primary to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District — ousting his longtime colleague after three decades in office in the process — Maloney whined that she was the victim of “sexist systems and misogyny” as her supporters vented their wrath at her victorious opponent.

“I’m really sad that we no longer have a woman representing Manhattan in Congress,” Maloney told her teary-eyed boosters, later adding: “In Congress, it is that when women are at the table, great decisions get made.”

The longtime lawmaker also thanked great female New York leaders of the past like Shirley Chisholm and Geraldine Ferraro, who Maloney said “fought sexist systems and misogyny that continues today, as we know from my own campaign” — an obvious dig at Nadler.

The mood had been even uglier about an hour earlier, as a celebratory Nadler addressed his supporters on the Upper West Side. Maloney’s backers at her party in Chelsea booed and jeered the House Judiciary Committee chair’s televised speech, with some yelling, “Traitor!”

“I think the voters made their voices heard tonight,” Nadler told supporters before addressing critics of his decision to challenge Maloney in the new 12th District rather than trying his luck in the redrawn 10th District .

“This place is my home,” he said. “Why would I want to be anyplace else?”

With 99% of the district’s vote scanners reporting, Nadler had 55.4% of the vote compared to just 24.4% for Maloney. Attorney Suraj Patel, who was challenging Maloney for a third consecutive cycle, had 19.1%.

The 75-year-old Nadler’s defeat of the 76-year-old Maloney, a triumph of age and experience over age and experience, brought a close to a nasty rivalry between the two that began after Democrats’ botched gerrymander smashed Nadler’s Upper West Side and Maloney’s Upper East Side fiefdoms into a single district — and climaxed with Maloney accusing her onetime colleague of being “senile.”

In between, the two traded barbs over who was the more progressive as the prospect of missing out on another House term appeared to be more than either could bear.

“I think Carolyn and I have worked on a lot of things together but I think I have a more principled, progressive record,” Nadler told reporters after casting his ballot Tuesday.

“She voted for war in Iraq, I voted against it,” he went on. “She voted for the Patriot Act, I voted against it. She voted against the Iran deal, I voted for the Iran deal.”

Nadler had also attempted to take credit for securing funding for the Second Avenue subway, telling New York magazine in an interview earlier this month: “She’ll deny it, but I was instrumental in getting the Second Avenue subway running. Carolyn came to me and asked me to get the funding, and I got it.”

A livid Maloney fired back to the same publication, saying of Nadler: “He was not at the groundbreaking, he was not at the ribbon-cutting, he was not at any of the meetings I had with the MTA. We had hearings on it in the city, and he never came to any of them. He’s lying.”

She also hit him for remaining loyal to former city Comptroller Scott Stringer, even after he was accused of sexually harassing two women — an allegation that torpedoed Stringer’s mayoral bid last year.

Stringer had the last laugh Tuesday night, telling The Post that Maloney’s political career was “over.”

“I think what’s sad is that she tarnished her legacy by saying things about Jerry Nadler, saying things about me that weren’t true, with no regard for the truth,” Stringer said. “Jerry Nadler rose above it, and the voters overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly endorsed Jerry Nadler.”

“The way he comported himself in the closing days of his campaign after the disgusting onslaught of negativity by Carolyn Maloney, the way he didn’t get into the gutter, the way he just kept talking about the things he believed in, it’s actually how he raised me to be,” Stringer went on.

Maloney doubled down on negativity over the weekend by approvingly quoting a Post editorial that described Nadler as “ this close to senile” for forgetting whom he helped impeach as chair of the House Judiciary panel.

“I think that you should read the editorial in the New York Post today,” Maloney told NY1 on Saturday, referring to Nadler mistakenly saying during a debate that he impeached ex-President George W. Bush “twice” — when he really meant former President Donald Trump.

“They call him ‘senile,’” said Maloney. “They cite his performance at the debate where he couldn’t even remember who he impeached. He said he impeached Bush!”

The West Side winner refused to acknowledge his crosstown rival’s slight Tuesday night, telling The Post when asked: “I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Maloney also openly questioned whether Nadler was up for spending another two years in Washington, first raising the issue in a less-than-subtle way at an Aug. 14 event at Carl Schurz Park.

“I give you my word, if I have the honor of representing you, I will be in the trenches every single day for two years, working to make the Democratic Party stronger or working for my district,” she said. “I ask the same pledge from each of my opponents.”

Nadler had a two-word answer when asked by The Post late Tuesday whether he plans to stay in the House for his entire term: “Of course.”

Nadler kept up his persona of remaining above the fray in the campaign’s final days, as polls showed him pulling away from Maloney after getting vital boosts with endorsements from the New York Times editorial board and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“The New York Times endorsement never seems to fail in the heart of Manhattan,” one Maloney supporter said Tuesday night. “It was a pretty clear across-the-board victory for Jerry Nadler.”

