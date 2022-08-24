ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’

Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Power#Power Line#Slumping#Tree Line#Power Outage#Accident#Mckinney Fire Tied#Nbc Bay Area#Investigative Unit#The U S Forest Service#Ponderosa Pine
Truth About Cars

Gas War: California Finalizes Combustion Ban Plan

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is supposed to vote on stricter rules that will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 later today. But we already know what the results will be because the organization is about as mentally homogeneous as a eusocial insect colony and is strongly supported by the state government. So let’s cut to the chase and hear what California has to look forward to before seeing what kind of combustion bans are taking place in other parts of the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Grist

California pumps the brakes on gas cars

It’s Friday, August 26, and California is going to ban gas-powered cars. Hi there, this is Grist staff writer Zoya Teirstein, filling in while Joseph Winters is away. Yesterday, California enacted a rule that will ban the sale of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. The California Air Resources Board, the state’s chief air pollution regulator, voted in favor of ending all sales of new fossil fuel cars in the state by 2035, making California the only government in the world to put in motion a plan that mandates a ban on gas-powered vehicles.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy