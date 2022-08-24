Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Californians urged to cut power use during extreme heat
Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's grid operator urged the state's 40 million people to ratchet down the use of electricity in homes and businesses on Wednesday as a wave of extreme heat settled over much of the state, stretching power supplies to breaking point.
California is first state to ban sale of gas-powered vehicles
Following California's decision this week to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, other states like Virginia are expected to follow suit. Tom Wait has more on this trending, challenging transformation of the automobile industry.
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
California expected to ban new gas car sales by 2035, with Thursday vote
California air regulators are expected Thursday to issue stringent rules to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out.
California Set To Ban Fossil Fuel-Powered Cars By 2035 In Huge Climate Victory
The new plan, set to be formalized Thursday, will shift the national landscape for new car sales as other states follow suit.
Blue states poised to copy California’s gas-car phaseout
California moves to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035.
Gas War: California Finalizes Combustion Ban Plan
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is supposed to vote on stricter rules that will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 later today. But we already know what the results will be because the organization is about as mentally homogeneous as a eusocial insect colony and is strongly supported by the state government. So let’s cut to the chase and hear what California has to look forward to before seeing what kind of combustion bans are taking place in other parts of the world.
California pumps the brakes on gas cars
It’s Friday, August 26, and California is going to ban gas-powered cars. Hi there, this is Grist staff writer Zoya Teirstein, filling in while Joseph Winters is away. Yesterday, California enacted a rule that will ban the sale of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. The California Air Resources Board, the state’s chief air pollution regulator, voted in favor of ending all sales of new fossil fuel cars in the state by 2035, making California the only government in the world to put in motion a plan that mandates a ban on gas-powered vehicles.
California board moves to ban gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric vehicles
California regulators moved Thursday to require all new vehicles in the state to run on electricity by 2035, an ambitious goal by the country's most populous state to phase out gasoline-powered automobiles and curb carbon missions. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years after Gov. Gavin...
