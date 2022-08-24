Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s 770 wildlfires in latest stats from Utah Fire Info
SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has endured 770 wildfires this year, according to Utah Fire Info‘s latest updates on the current wildfire season. The blazes include 34 last week, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ monitoring agency. Utah Fire Info publishes a cumulative update each Wednesday.
kiowacountypress.net
Governor declares state of emergency as floods sweep through part of Utah
(The Center Square) - Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency for three counties hit with torrential rains that caused flash flooding, leading to one death. Extreme drought conditions exacerbated the flooding risk, Cox said in his emergency order. "We've seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage...
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23. The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days. Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
msn.com
GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average
The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73. If you hop on I-80 and...
Utah saved billions of gallons of water through programs, ordinances
Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water through conservation programs and local ordinances that restrict water use, easing shortages caused by the ongoing drought conditions in the state.
KUTV
Flood aftermath: 2 Grand County homes likely destroyed, others damaged
GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County authorities are getting a better idea of the impact to communities surrounding Moab after a weekend flash flood. Bill Hulse, the county’s building inspector, told KUTV 2News Wednesday nearly two dozen homes within the county sustained damage from the flood Saturday that resulted from a heavy rainstorm over the nearby La Sal mountains.
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – August 26, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Saint George Home Expo, CCCMT: Beauty and the Beast, Concert on the Water, Enterprise Cornfest, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
KUTV
One of Utah's first Black educators remembered
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There are two questions that usually come up when meeting someone not originally from Utah. For those who had the opportunity to meet and get to know Ruby Timms Price, they would discover her unique story answers both questions. Born in 1915, Ruby Price...
ksl.com
After state strikes island idea, what's next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?
PROVO — Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University — finds a new appreciation for it.
KUTV
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer. The damaged roadway was part of a detour past a repair project along eastbound Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles (265 km) east of Los Angeles. The California Department of Transportation on Friday said crews were working around the clock to restore the detour lane by early next week, which would reopen both eastbound lanes to motorists. In the meantime, officials recommend for motorists leaving Southern California to use Interstates 8 or 40, which are major detours.
KUTV
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
KUTV
Rocky Mountain Power burying power lines as part of effort to reduce wildfire risk
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) crews are in the middle of a $250 million multiyear effort to mitigate the risk of wildfires caused by power equipment. “What we want to do is make sure that our system is not the cause of ignition,” said Tiffany Erickson, spokesperson for RMP.
Mic
This Utah coal plant could be the first to convert to hydrogen energy
Coal production in the United States peaked in 2008. Since then, we have increasingly moved away from the dirty burning energy source, which has greatly reduced the country’s carbon footprint and significantly improved our air quality. Ditching coal is the right decision for the planet, for our budget, and for our health.
890kdxu.com
Utah’s shame: Domestic abuse in Utah is high, and there is no excuse
Today's Andy Griffin Show had a poignant segment on domestic abuse, specifically spousal abuse. A recent study showed Utah to be among one of the top states in per capita violence against women in a marital setting. The numbers are sobering. And disturbing. Did you know in Utah 1 in...
saltlakemagazine.com
Make the Most of Utah Peaches
For a fleeting period during late summer and early fall, fresh peaches reign as Utah’s most coveted crop. For Ryan Crafts, that means it’s time to get fired up. As the grill master for catering powerhouse Culinary Crafts, he is always looking for tasty ways to serve from the flames—and peaches offer bushels of inspiration. “Peaches love the grill and can be served in both sweet and savory ways,” Crafts explains. What’s more, guests love eating local and in-season, as well as experiencing unexpected takes on the season’s most eagerly anticipated crop. Crafts takes us to the grill and fires up dishes that celebrate the versatility and vivacious flavor of Utah peaches. Things are going to get hot!
utahstories.com
Homeless Population in Utah Increases Due to Seniors Being Priced out of the Rental Market
Why Carol Hollowell is determined to reduce the homeless population problem in Utah by offering more trust and compassion in exchange for requiring that tenants work. Carol Hollowell tells Utah Stories, “One day I saw this man in a wheelchair, and I stopped and I decided to ask him, “Why are you homeless? Why don’t you tell me your story?”
