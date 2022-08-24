ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Enters Its First College Sponsorship With SEC School

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VO2F_0hSkNIAh00

This is the first time the racing body has partnered with a collegiate athletic program.

Alabama’s athletic department is adding another powerhouse brand as a sponsor: NASCAR.

The Crimson Tide Sports Network account broke the news of the first-of-its kind sponsorship last week via social media, but no details of the partnership were released. According to the Sports Business Journal , it’s a one-year deal that lasts from this summer to the next, but financial details are still unknown.

NASCAR will have “rights use to Alabama’s IP; in-venue and experiential activation opportunities; social and digital media integration; and first-party data that the racing body will use to try to drive ticket sales,” according to SBJ.

Details for the deal also reportedly include advertising in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, a “NASCAR Drive of the Game” video board feature for basketball games and a “NASCAR Drive Summary” video board feature for home football games.

This is the first time that the racing body has sponsored a collegiate athletic program, but it has a strong presence in the South. Talladega Superspeedway, one of the racing body’s famed venues that features two NASCAR weekends per year, is located two hours from Tuscaloosa.

This is one of the several unprecedented moves the sport has made in recent months. In July, NASCAR announced it would host its first-ever street race next season in Chicago .

IN THIS ARTICLE
