Tamar Braxton Spotted Holding Hands With Her Rumored New Man — Here’s What We Know About Him

By Natasha Decker
 2 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It seems as though sparks are flying between Tamar Braxton and a new love interest.

The “Love and War” singer walked hand in hand with the mystery man into the latter’s 46th birthday party over the weekend.

Dressed in matching all-black ensembles, the two partied it up at an Atlanta-based dessert and cocktail bar called Sovereign Sweets.

The rumored lovebirds were greeted by guests, sparklers and bottle service as they entered the venue.

What We Know About Tamar’s New Boo

The youngest Braxton sister’s new man is said to be Jeremy Robinson or “JR” for short.

The nickname just so happens to coincide with a sliver and diamond necklace Tamar rocked in a recent Instagram post.

The piece of jewelry features the initials JR and a heart.

In the cheeky caption, Tamar wrote, “Put it on him make ’em wanna marry me.”

Robinson was raised in New Orleans and now works as an attorney and businessman in Georgia.

His Instagram describes him as a co-founding partner of The JR Law Group and the CEO of a company called Rags 2 Riches Logistics .

Recently, Robinson took to social media to share a lengthy birthday post reflecting on his life and where it stands.

“Wow, 46 years of life… So much to be thankful for and so many amazing people to be thankful to,” Robinson wrote. “I never would have imagined being here, right now in this moment. Happily in love and blessed beyond measure. Surrounded by loving and caring people who uplift me and pour into me with God’s favor.”

“Lord thank you for covering me and my family then and now. Thank you for making me imperfectly right for those who continue to show me love and add value to my life,” he later added.

See the post in full down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “5 Times Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Showed They’re Fun Loving And Unbothered”

