Wayland Friday night was able to accomplish something it hadn’t done in 53 years — beat neighborhood rival Hopkins on the gridiron, 42-25. To be sure, the ‘Cats last defeated the boys in blue in 1969, but they went 33 years without playing each other at all, renewing the neighborhood rumble in 2012. Over the next four years, the Vikings prevailed every time, 35-6, 19-12, 27-8 and 34-28, before the “Border Wars” were halted until this year.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO