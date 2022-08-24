Read full article on original website
Viking harriers race in unusual ‘Under the Lights’
The Hopkins girls’ cross-country team finished 11th among 14 teams Friday in the unusual “Under the Lights” meet at the South Christian athletic complex. The Lady Vikings amassed 291 team points, finishing ahead of Delton, Holland Black River and Holland Calvary Christian. West Ottawa won with 26.
‘Cats score 42 points to win Hopkins rivalry renewal
Wayland Friday night was able to accomplish something it hadn’t done in 53 years — beat neighborhood rival Hopkins on the gridiron, 42-25. To be sure, the ‘Cats last defeated the boys in blue in 1969, but they went 33 years without playing each other at all, renewing the neighborhood rumble in 2012. Over the next four years, the Vikings prevailed every time, 35-6, 19-12, 27-8 and 34-28, before the “Border Wars” were halted until this year.
Clippers edge Mendon in early season showdown
Martin overcame a tough opponent in its season opening ballgame at home Friday night be edging Mendon 30-28. The visiting outfit gave the Clippers some headaches last year when they met, when Martin pulled out a bruising 28-20 verdict. Martin also defeated the Hornets 41-22 in the second round of the post-season playoffs, saddling them with two of their three losses in 2021.
Funeral will be Sept. 1 for Will Simpson of Hopkins
William Allen Simpson of Hopkins died Thursday, Aug. 25. He was 46. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Hopkins Chapel of the Gorden Funeral Residence and from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Hopkins Community Church. Services will be held at 1 p.m. the Hopkins Community Church, 2142 128th Ave.
Funeral mass Thursday for Donna Harig-Damveld, 93
Donna Donna Mae (Frary) Harig-Damveld, 93, died Friday, Aug. 26. She will be lovingly missed by her brother, Irving Frary; her children Cheryl (Larry) Banks, Debra (Reed) Lampen, Terri Van Scheltema, Ken (Rod Hall) Harig, and Pamela (Dave) Strange; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step-children Greg (Mary) Damveld, Rick (Sandy) Damveld, Mary Jo Damveld, Linda (Scott) Hall, Tom (Pam) Damveld, Lois (Ed) Huver, Jr., Laura Damveld, Lanette (Joe) Einig, and their children and grandchildren.
Hopkins’ own ‘fly girl’ to take U.S. Air Force training
Recent Hopkins High School graduate Sara Velderman next month will leave for U.S. Air Force basic training in Colorado Springs. The daughter of John and Renee Murphy Velderman, she already has earned her pilot’s license while in high school. The cover photo shows her (at left) with a friend and passenger just after a recent flight.
Graveside service will be Monday for Harris Button
Harris Ralph Button, age 83, died at home Thursday, Aug. 25. Harris was a devoted family man with a heart of gold. He retired from Plainwell Paper after a 43-year career. Harris loved traveling, cars, all things John Deere, blueberries and chicken. He is survived by his wife of 50...
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
