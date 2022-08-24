ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Classes Begin Today for Three Districts

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – Holland Adventist Academy started classes a week ago, and Holland Christian Schools and Corpus Christi Catholic School started classes on Tuesday, but the new school year along the Lakeshore begins in earnest on Wednesday. Nick Cassidy begins his first full year as...
HOLLAND, MI
Penny Salisbury retiring from senior volunteer job

Penny Salisbury, who has been volunteer coordinator of the Wayland Community Education Leisure Life program for local senior citizens since 2014, is retiring at the end of this year. Community Education is looking for her replacement. “She’s ready to travel and attend the events herself!” said her daughter, Shelly Salisbury...
WAYLAND, MI
Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
LANSING, MI
No injuries reported in 'small' fire at Spring Lake elementary school

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A classroom was damaged Thursday morning by a fire at Holmes Elementary School in the Spring Lake Public Schools district. In an email to staff members, Superintendent Dennis Furton said the fire alarm was triggered just after 6 a.m. The sprinkler system was set off as fire crews responded to the scene.
Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex

WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
WALKER, MI
‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Western Michigan University shifts focus of new housing construction

The construction projects in the part of campus known as the South Neighborhood will create new housing ready for occupancy in 2020, and a new student center targeted to open in 2021. The university says the development will result in an eye-catching new presence showcasing the part of campus that...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Tour around the newest Kalamazoo Humane Society facility

Charles C. and Lynn L. Zhang Animal Care and Resource Center. Vicki Cross and her dog, Opie, check out at the front desk on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Charles and Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center in Kalamazoo. Opie had an appointment to figure out the source of her cough.Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
KENTWOOD, MI
Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
MUSKEGON, MI

