Chambers County, TX

Bay Area Entertainer

Y'all are invited to the ribbon cutting September 1st 2022

Ribbon Cutting for The Penny Foundation, Inc. presented by the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Jimmy Graves with Bay Area Entertainer will be doing a live video. TPF is building a home for homeless women and their children who experienced domestic violence, sex trafficking, and substance abuse. The expected date of completion to clear the land is December 31, 2022.
LA MARQUE, TX
Local
Texas Society
County
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area

HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County to take over tax collection services for Dayton ISD

Liberty County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23, approved a contract with Dayton ISD for tax collection services. Tax Assessor-Collector Richard Brown called the contract “historic” since Dayton ISD has had its own tax collection system in place until now. With the retirement of key personnel at the District, the County has been asked to take over, he said.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Person
Brian Babin
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Hammered by Hurricane Harvey, Dickinson residents prepare for next storm

DICKINSON, Texas - When Hurricane Harvey's torrential rains hammered down, no community was arguably hit harder and deeper than Dickinson. In a matter of hours, a full 85 percent of Dickinson's homes and businesses were inundated with water. Calls for rescue soon followed. Hundreds of them. Police Chief Ron Morales remembers clearly the outcries.
DICKINSON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election

HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman

The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus

Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sergeant injured in crash now battling brain tumor

A Galveston County Sheriff’s Deputy seriously injured by an alleged drunk driver in May is now battling an aggressive brain tumor. Sergeant John Hamm was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme while recovering from a Jeep weekend crash that left him with several broken bones and trauma to his left side.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX

