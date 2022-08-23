Read full article on original website
Y'all are invited to the ribbon cutting September 1st 2022
Ribbon Cutting for The Penny Foundation, Inc. presented by the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Jimmy Graves with Bay Area Entertainer will be doing a live video. TPF is building a home for homeless women and their children who experienced domestic violence, sex trafficking, and substance abuse. The expected date of completion to clear the land is December 31, 2022.
'We miss you already' : Vidor High School staff, students mourning loss of beloved and 'amazing' teacher
VIDOR, Texas — Staff and students at Vidor High School are mourning the loss of a beloved and "amazing" teacher. Lesley Newman taught cosmetology and was still employed as a teacher when she died, according to Vidor Independent School District Coordinator of Communication Deedra LaPray. Newman worked with the district for 10 years.
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas
HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”. The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas. O’Rourke has been...
Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area
HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
Liberty County to take over tax collection services for Dayton ISD
Liberty County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23, approved a contract with Dayton ISD for tax collection services. Tax Assessor-Collector Richard Brown called the contract “historic” since Dayton ISD has had its own tax collection system in place until now. With the retirement of key personnel at the District, the County has been asked to take over, he said.
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of … | Houston
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media...
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
Harris Co. budget in jeopardy after 2 constables claim funding lowered
While the constables claim they're not getting enough funds, numbers showed they received an increase over the last four years.
Hammered by Hurricane Harvey, Dickinson residents prepare for next storm
DICKINSON, Texas - When Hurricane Harvey's torrential rains hammered down, no community was arguably hit harder and deeper than Dickinson. In a matter of hours, a full 85 percent of Dickinson's homes and businesses were inundated with water. Calls for rescue soon followed. Hundreds of them. Police Chief Ron Morales remembers clearly the outcries.
Houston residents urging city council to withhold money to group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are asking city council members not to do business with an apartment complex owner that has a history of what many call poorly managing the buildings they have. Residents of Fifth Ward gave the Mayor and Houston City Council an earful Tuesday afternoon, saying if...
Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election
HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted for
Humble ISD sent out an e-mail to parents this morning advising them that both Humble Middle School and Whispering Pines Elementary were placed in "Secure the Perimeter Status" Thursday morning. This was triggered by a report of a bullet entering a nearby resident's home.
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
County Considers Property Tax Rate Cut, Will Add Five New Deputies for East Side
Chambers County Commissioners Court held a special meeting to discuss the 2023 budget this past Friday at 11:30am. Among the topics of discussion were new buildings and warehouse storage for the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), adding extra deputies, and discussion of the possible proposed tax rate. Before the presentations...
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus
Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
Sergeant injured in crash now battling brain tumor
A Galveston County Sheriff’s Deputy seriously injured by an alleged drunk driver in May is now battling an aggressive brain tumor. Sergeant John Hamm was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme while recovering from a Jeep weekend crash that left him with several broken bones and trauma to his left side.
