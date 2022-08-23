ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho

Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
105.5 The Fan

This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
City
Eden, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings

Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

West Nile Mosquitoes in Idaho, Best Ways to Protect Yourselves

Y’all why does no one talk about the bug problems in Idaho? The mosquitoes right now are terrible!. This is top of mind for me I guess because I recently moved out to Kuna, and with my current living situation I can’t let my dogs in the backyard yet, so I’ve gotta take em’ out to the front yard on a leash to the bathroom.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Finger Steaks#Steak#Best Chicken#Tavern#Food Drink#American
105.5 The Fan

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho

In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Exciting Reasons Idaho Ranked One of the Best Summer States to Visit

Earlier this year, Idaho ranked in the Top 10 Best States for Summer Road Trips, according to WalletHub. Is anybody shocked? Idaho’s a freakin’ awesome place to live!. I joke about how surprising that is, but really it's amazing we have such an awesome, beautiful, and adventurous state. I'd imagine Idaho makes its way onto a lot of people’s bucket lists... as it should.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
105.5 The Fan

Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like

You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho Potatoes Are Winning Awards Across the Country?

Finally! I love hearing about our Idaho potatoes from other states. I mean, personally I can’t take any credit for that because I’m no farmer... but it still makes me really happy to be from a state that provides so much for the rest of the country. And if you didn’t know, we provide a lot more than just potatoes — keep scrolling for a list of all the things Idaho farmers bring to the table.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Why Idaho is One of the Best States to Get Married In

When it comes to planning a wedding there is so much to factor in: guest list, catering, your venue… oh yeah, and then there’s this whole thing called “cost.” While preparing a wedding isn’t cheap, according to Intuit, Idaho is the second cheapest state in terms of cost, when it comes to putting on a wedding.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Stunning Images Capture Idaho Fires [Photos]

Once again, our great state is under siege from several large fires burning up farmland, homes, and anything else in its path. If you've recently traveled to the McCall/Donnelly area, you've seen the smoke and ash from the Four Corners Fire. Check Out These Firefighting Photos. Idaho Fighters Battle The...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy