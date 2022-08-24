ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Creek County Commission discusses rezoning requests

The Creek County Commissioners met Monday morning in the commission chambers. After the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation, the commissioners approved the minutes from the meeting held Aug. 15. The board then approved multiple purchase orders. Several requests for rezoning was put before the board. A lot split located on...
CREEK COUNTY, OK

