LITHIA—The driver of a sedan was killed on the morning of Aug. 23 after colliding nearly head-on with a tractor trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 5:55 a.m. as the sedan was traveling eastbound on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. The tractor trailer, driven by a 59-year-old Tampa man, was traveling westbound on S.R. 674 when, for unknown reasons, reports state the sedan crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided nearly head-on.
Comments / 0