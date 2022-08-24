TAMPA—A crash on the morning of Aug. 24 at the intersection of U.S. 301 and the Selmon Expressway killed a motorized scooter rider, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. as a 39-year-old Tampa man riding a scooter was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 at the intersection of the Selmon Expressway in the left-turn lane. A Nissan Altima driven by a 28-year-old Riverview man and containing two other occupants was traveling southbound on U.S. 301, north of the Selmon Expressway in the right lane.

