Tampa, FL

tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough High student arrested with gun on campus

TAMPA — A student at Hillsborough High School was arrested Aug. 23 for having a gun on campus, according to the Tampa Police Department. Reports state that the 17-year-old male student was charged with the possession of a firearm on school property and being a minor in possession of a firearm.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Fatal head-on collision with tractor trailer in Lithia

LITHIA—The driver of a sedan was killed on the morning of Aug. 23 after colliding nearly head-on with a tractor trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 5:55 a.m. as the sedan was traveling eastbound on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. The tractor trailer, driven by a 59-year-old Tampa man, was traveling westbound on S.R. 674 when, for unknown reasons, reports state the sedan crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided nearly head-on.
LITHIA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Scooter rider dies in accident on U.S. 301

TAMPA—A crash on the morning of Aug. 24 at the intersection of U.S. 301 and the Selmon Expressway killed a motorized scooter rider, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. as a 39-year-old Tampa man riding a scooter was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 at the intersection of the Selmon Expressway in the left-turn lane. A Nissan Altima driven by a 28-year-old Riverview man and containing two other occupants was traveling southbound on U.S. 301, north of the Selmon Expressway in the right lane.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Lightning strike starts fire at Grande Oasis apartment complex

TAMPA—Residents of several units at a Tampa apartment complex were displaced because of a fire caused by a lightning strike the prior night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. HCFR received a call reporting white smoke in an apartment at the Grande Oasis at Carrollwood residential complex, 3516 Grand...
TAMPA, FL

