Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Harrisburg man sentenced to 256 months in jail for armed robbery, other offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 256 months (over 21 years) in jail for armed bank robbery and other violations. Tashan Layton, 32, was found guilty of brandishing a firearm during the crime, armed bank robbery, and violating the conditions of his supervised release that had been imposed for a previous federal bank robbery conviction.
Man charged with aggravated assault following incident with infant
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department announced the arrest of a man on several charges. Devine Davis was arrested on one count of aggravated assault (victim less than 13 years old), endangering the welfare of children and possession of marijuana. According to police, on Aug....
Woman accused of stealing over $2,000 from 97-year-old man: Lower Allen Township Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole over $2,000 from a 97-year-old victim. The department received a call from Bethany Village stating one of the residents had his debit card stolen and charges were made using the card. The 97-year-old...
Third of 4 suspects convicted of murder in 2016 Salisbury Township killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County jury convicted the third of four defendants Thursday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The jury deliberated for two hours before finding Kristopher Smith, 46, of Navron, guilty of killing Dennis Pitch in his Salisbury Township home. Smith was found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon man charged with cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warionex Martinez-Medina, 34, of Lebanon, was indicted on Aug. 25 by a federal grand jury for drug-trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that on March 24, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with...
Police: Suspect tried to cash fake check using stolen drivers license for ID
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a pair of smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins that occurred earlier this summer. One of the victims' stolen driver's license was later used in an attempt to cash a fraudulent check, police say. The break-ins occurred on the evening of June...
Truck driver dies in Cumberland County crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound in Cumberland County left one dead Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Ronald Peterson, 56, of Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Cumberland County Coroner. The crash occurred shortly after 9...
Police search places Shippensburg School District on lockdown
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Area schools were under a shelter-in-place order Friday afternoon, as Pennsylvania State Police searched for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. 32-year-old William Lewis was believed to be involved in a domestic dispute when police were called. "We understand the perpetrator was contained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shippensburg police take suspect into custody
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Update: According to police the suspect has been taken into custody. The campus entered a shelter-in-place order to police activity in the Shippensburg community. According to the school district, everyone is safe. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. Previously: A police search for a man near...
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Harrisburg Wednesday night. It occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of South 21st and Berryhill streets, police say. Responding officers located several spent shell casings in the area, but no suspects or victims.
Court affirms sentencing of Lancaster man convicted of drug delivery resulting in death
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man had his post-conviction petition denial confirmed by the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday. Jose Morillo, 33, is currently serving a seven-to-15-year sentence for providing fentanyl to a Conestoga Township man in March of 2017, which the man fatally overdosed on. Morillo, from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 arson fire that destroyed Lancaster County barn
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have arrested a third suspect charged with setting a fire that caused more than a half-million dollars worth of damage to a barn last year. Charles J. "C.J." Newswanger, 21, of New Holland, is one of three men charged for their...
Police search for missing York teen
YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York. Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250...
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
2 suspects in custody following reported Lancaster County hit-and-run
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported hit-and-run in Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). Police took the suspects into custody after a caller reported the possible crime, as well as suspicious persons. They also reported...
Lancaster County man charged with theft following copper-stealing incident: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with criminal trespassing and theft after allegedly stealing copper from burned houses. According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Locust Street for a report of a man stealing.
Coroner called to two-vehicle crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m.: The victim has been identified as Brian Duncan, 43, of Hanover, according to State Police. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined Duncan's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed into the opposing lane and struck another vehicle head-on, ejecting Duncan from the vehicle.
Police investigating two-vehicle crash that left 1 dead and multiple injured in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one person is dead and multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg on Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene on South Cameron and Shanois Streets on Aug. 26, around 10 p.m. and found one man dead and multiple injured people.
Plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men occurred during a thunderstorm, NTSB report says
METZ, W.Va. — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown,...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0