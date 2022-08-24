ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA
FOX 43

Lebanon man charged with cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warionex Martinez-Medina, 34, of Lebanon, was indicted on Aug. 25 by a federal grand jury for drug-trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that on March 24, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Truck driver dies in Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound in Cumberland County left one dead Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Ronald Peterson, 56, of Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Cumberland County Coroner. The crash occurred shortly after 9...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police search places Shippensburg School District on lockdown

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Area schools were under a shelter-in-place order Friday afternoon, as Pennsylvania State Police searched for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. 32-year-old William Lewis was believed to be involved in a domestic dispute when police were called. "We understand the perpetrator was contained...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Shippensburg police take suspect into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Update: According to police the suspect has been taken into custody. The campus entered a shelter-in-place order to police activity in the Shippensburg community. According to the school district, everyone is safe. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. Previously: A police search for a man near...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing York teen

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York. Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to two-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m.: The victim has been identified as Brian Duncan, 43, of Hanover, according to State Police. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined Duncan's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed into the opposing lane and struck another vehicle head-on, ejecting Duncan from the vehicle.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

