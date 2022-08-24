Novak Djokovic’s steadfast choice to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to have ripple effects on the tennis world. Most recently, it came at the expense of 23-year-old Barcelona native Pol Martin Tiffon. Djokovic, who is prevented from entering the United States because he is not vaccinated, waited until Thursday, August 25, just before the U.S. Open main draw was announced, to pull out of the tournament. While his withdrawal opened up a spot in the main draw for a “lucky loser,” Tiffon was an unlucky loser, missing out on the $21,000 in participation prize money that he would have earned...

