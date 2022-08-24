TAMPA — The University of South Florida is welcoming the largest number of first-year students — and the smartest — in the 70-year history of the school. As the fall semester gets underway, a total of 6,919 new students are enrolled, a 9.4% increase from last fall. The group carries an average high school GPA of 4.20 (up from 4.18 last year), an average SAT score of 1308 (up from 1297 last year) and an average ACT score of 29 (up from 28 last year).

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO