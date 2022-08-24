Read full article on original website
tampabeacon.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on U.S. 41
TAMPA—A 46-year-old Riverview man died Aug. 27 after losing control of his motorcycle while riding on U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m. as the motorcyclist was driving northbound on U.S. 41 approaching W. Bloomingdale Avenue. For unknown reasons, reports state the rider lost control, entered the median and overturned. The rider was ejected and died at the scene of the crash, FHP troopers reported.
tampabeacon.com
Recount confirms voters’ rejection of Hillsborough school tax
TAMPA—Local schools will receive no new tax dollars from a proposed referendum that went to a recount, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office. The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board released the results of its machine recount for two races in the 2022 primary...
tampabeacon.com
At Tampa church, dogs are also part of the flock
At one Tampa church, pets are part of the family. The third Sunday of each month is a Pet-Friendly Sunday at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church at 706 W. 113th Ave. All people and pets are welcome to attend the 8 and 10 a.m. services, where pets receive blessings — and treats. On Aug. 21, the church’s People & Pets Ministry also collected pet food donations for its Pet Pantry.
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The University of South Florida is welcoming the largest number of first-year students — and the smartest — in the 70-year history of the school. As the fall semester gets underway, a total of 6,919 new students are enrolled, a 9.4% increase from last fall. The group carries an average high school GPA of 4.20 (up from 4.18 last year), an average SAT score of 1308 (up from 1297 last year) and an average ACT score of 29 (up from 28 last year).
tampabeacon.com
Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay
• “Follies,” Sept. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org. • “Perfect Wedding,” Aug. 26-Sept. 11, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call...
tampabeacon.com
Community music groups return to Carrollwood
CARROLLWOOD — The Carrollwood Community Chorus and the New Horizons Band have resumed rehearsals and are seeking more members. To join, simply attend an upcoming rehearsal or email chorus director Mary Jo Hahn at maryjo@carrollwoodcenter.org or band director Bryan Alspach at newhorizons@carrollwoodcenter.org for details. Schedules are posted on the website's calendar at carrollwoodcenter.org/calendar/.
tampabeacon.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Carrollwood Day drops opener against Madison County
CARROLLWOOD—Saturday afternoon did not begin in ideal fashion for Carrollwood Day. Midway through the second quarter the Patriots found themselves trailing defending Class 1A state champions Madison County 20-0 and the visiting Cowboys looked like they were just getting started following back-to-back touchdown runs from sophomore Jason McDaniel. Rather...
tampabeacon.com
Plant High poised to make a return to the postseason
TAMPA — When you think of the Plant Panthers, you think of state championships. Not just regarding the school’s football past, but with all prep sports. The football team hasn’t quite been its perennial-power self since Bob Weiner stepped away as head coach, but that turning-the-corner moment for the program may be coming sooner rather than later.
