Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
The 10 commandments of work success

We think a lot about what our favorite, most successful colleagues over the years have had in common. Here’s my crack at summing up their success secrets:. Get paid for doing something you love: Everything is lighter and easier if you truly enjoy the thing you spend most of your life doing.
