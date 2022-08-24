Read full article on original website
Related
Finish Line: Work advice from boomers and the Silent Generation
Hundreds of Axios readers born in 1964 or earlier answered our call for wisdom and insights on navigating work and life. Why it matters: These readers have lived through multiple wars, recessions, boom times and presidents. And we can all learn from their decades of experience. Here's a selection of...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
The 10 commandments of work success
We think a lot about what our favorite, most successful colleagues over the years have had in common. Here’s my crack at summing up their success secrets:. Get paid for doing something you love: Everything is lighter and easier if you truly enjoy the thing you spend most of your life doing.
JOBS・
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0