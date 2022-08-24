ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Axios

Raskin vies for top spot on oversight committee

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, said Friday he will seek the lead spot on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Why it matters: Competition for this spot could become a proxy for a struggle between senior, more establishment Democrats and younger progressives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House Democratic campaign arm staffers approve union contract

Staffers at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have voted to approve a collective bargaining agreement, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The House Democratic campaign arm's more than 250-member union is the largest collective bargaining unit in the Democratic Party, and will offer a key test of how a unionized campaign committee staff performs in the final stages of a crucial midterm election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats' big union bet

The Democratic Party is about to find out whether broadly unionizing campaign workers is a smart way to draw top talent, breed happy staffs and embody the party's ideals — or a distraction that will divert donor dollars and weaken candidates and their top strategists. Driving the news: On...
HEALTH
Axios

Axios interview: Gen Z's Maxwell Frost

Fresh from victory in a crowded Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, Maxwell Frost, 25 — who's poised to become the first Gen Z member of Congress — is already talking about his plans to elevate a new generation of candidates to national, state and local office.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor posed in Confederate outfit

Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano previously posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the U.S. Army War College, Reuters reports. The big picture: Mastriano, who is currently the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, has been endorsed by former President Trump in the upcoming election against Democrat Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Trump’s NYC golf course will host Saudi-backed event

A golf course in New York City managed by former President Donald Trump's business will host a women's golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia in the fall, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: Trump previously faced criticism for hosting a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at his Trump National Golf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

White House fires back at GOP over student loan plan criticism

The White House is calling out Republican lawmakers who it says had Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven after they accused the Biden administration of giving out unfair handouts with its new student debt forgiveness plan. Driving the news: A video circulated this week of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)...
POTUS
CBS Miami

Charlie Crist selects Karla Hernandez as running mate

MIAMI - Charlie Crist has chosen Karla Hernandez, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate.The announcement was made at 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign advertised as a "Special Event." Hernandez worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The selection of Hernandez to be on the ticket with him, indicates Crist is leaning into the fight with Governor Ron DeSantis over education. "She's a good choice," said one Democrat familiar with the decision. "Ron DeSantis has doubled down on education....
MIAMI, FL
Axios

Congressman to donor: Quit using me in your ads

Rep. Matt Cartwright appeared in television commercials praising a top donor's law firm — an apparent misunderstanding over video shot for the Pennsylvania Democrat's bill about water contamination at Camp Lejeune, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Members of Congress are prohibited from using official resources to promote commercial...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Democrats' stunning turnaround

Passion about abortion rights has fueled a stunning turnaround in Democrats’ midterm fortunes. Why it matters: The inflation slowdown and lower gas prices also are big factors. But officials in both parties tell us abortion has animated Democratic engagement like no other issue since President Trump left office. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios Denver

Political Pulse: Where Colorado's legislative battle stands in 2022 election

Data: NCSL; Note: As of June 1, there were 61 state Senate seats across all 50 states that were vacant or held by members who do not identify as Republican or Democrat; Nebraska has a unicameral state legislature and is not included in this map; Map: Nicki Camberg/AxiosThe all-Democratic leadership at the Colorado statehouse will face its first significant test in the 2022 midterms.All eyes are on the state Senate.State of play: Colorado is one of six states where the Senate is divided by five or fewer seats, according to data from the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures. And...
COLORADO STATE
