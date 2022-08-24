Read full article on original website
Carol Ann Cook
Carol Ann Cook was born Nov. 29, 1949 to Richard and Dora Kronberger in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She departed this life Aug. 17, 2022 at the age of 72 years. Carol had been a Bristow resident since 2011. She and her husband John were united in marriage July 26, 1979, in Tulsa. They previously made their home in Sapulpa. Carol worked diligently caring for the home and John; she took great pride in her daily tasks. She loved to read books and crochet as well as spend time outside on the porch. John passed away June 20, 2017. Carol enjoyed greatly their life and times together.
Community Events
Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the VFW, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 325 East 10th, New Life Intenational Church, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. For more information call (918) 210-8056. Bristow Into Action Alcoholics Anyomous meeting is temporarily being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at 708 West 11th Street, Bristow. For more information, contact Br ian at (918) 210- 8056.
Thinking Out Loud
No one escapes the emotional and physical pain of major loss; it is an inherent part of life itself. Yet, most who are mourning the death of a loved one are engaged in a variety of pursuits that increase pain and suffering. Why? Because much of what is learned about death and grief from the culture in which they live is pure rubbish.
Bigger and Better Western Heritage Days
Improving an already good event is hard to do but Bristow’s experienced rodeo and Main Street (Route 66) planners did so during the 2 nd annual revitalized Western Heritage Days on Aug 19th-20th, pleasing over 4,500 people. While rodeo watchers enjoyed broncin’, ropin’, wrestlin’, and barrel racin’ on Friday and Saturday nights, attendees downtown applauded a parade with new participants and checked out a variety of merchandise and kid’s activity zones on Saturday.
Creek County Commission discusses rezoning requests
The Creek County Commissioners met Monday morning in the commission chambers. After the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation, the commissioners approved the minutes from the meeting held Aug. 15. The board then approved multiple purchase orders. Several requests for rezoning was put before the board. A lot split located on...
