Carol Ann Cook was born Nov. 29, 1949 to Richard and Dora Kronberger in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She departed this life Aug. 17, 2022 at the age of 72 years. Carol had been a Bristow resident since 2011. She and her husband John were united in marriage July 26, 1979, in Tulsa. They previously made their home in Sapulpa. Carol worked diligently caring for the home and John; she took great pride in her daily tasks. She loved to read books and crochet as well as spend time outside on the porch. John passed away June 20, 2017. Carol enjoyed greatly their life and times together.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO