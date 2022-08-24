ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Police: Teen in Clearwater accused of making a bomb threat, flashing a gun at school

A 14-year-old was arrested in Clearwater Thursday after police said the teen allegedly made a bomb threat and flashed a gun to another student at school. Clearwater Police officers arrested the Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon after what police called "several disturbing behaviors at the school."
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater police: Teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school 'by the end of the year'

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he told another student he had a gun and was planning to use it at school by the end of the year. Police officers with the Clearwater Police Department arrested a Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
pasconewsonline.com

NPR Police searching for suspect that stole motorcycle from business

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - New Port Richey Police are searching for a person that stole a motorcycle from a business Thursday morning. According to detectives, an unknown subject approached a motorcycle that was parked at Venom Custom Choppers on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey and was curiously looking around it. The subject walked around the motorcycle, stopped and stared at it for a while, then sat on the motorcycle and backed it up.
tampabeacon.com

Man arrested in Gainesville after New Tampa carjacking, kidnapping

TAMPA—Brandon J. Baker, 33, was arrested Aug. 23 in Gainesville after committing multiple crimes in Tampa earlier in the day, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to reports, Baker confronted a female victim in the Promenade at Tampa Palms residential development as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work during the early morning hours of Aug. 23. Reports state Baker demanded the victim, a black female in her early 40s, exit the car, then fled the scene in the victim’s black Nissan Maxima. The victim was uninjured during the carjacking.
