14-Year-Old Countryside High School Student Arrested After Bomb, Shooting Threats
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14-year-old Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested this afternoon after several disturbing behaviors
Bay News 9
Police: Teen in Clearwater accused of making a bomb threat, flashing a gun at school
A 14-year-old was arrested in Clearwater Thursday after police said the teen allegedly made a bomb threat and flashed a gun to another student at school. Clearwater Police officers arrested the Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon after what police called "several disturbing behaviors at the school."
Clearwater police: Teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school 'by the end of the year'
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he told another student he had a gun and was planning to use it at school by the end of the year. Police officers with the Clearwater Police Department arrested a Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High student arrested after bringing gun to school, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers arrested a student at Hillsborough High School for bringing a gun on campus, Tampa police said Tuesday. According to investigators, a student notified a school resource officer that a classmate had a firearm on campus around 2:30 p.m. The officer immediately located the 17-year-old student in...
Police: Teen arrested for bringing gun in backpack to Tampa high school
TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to his Hillsborough County high school on Tuesday. The student faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Florida Man Convicted in Road Rage Against Black Driver
Suspect could get 10 years for forcing his car off the road and trying to assault him while shouting racial slurs
Palm Harbor man found guilty of federal hate crime for racist road rage incident
A Palm Harbor man was found guilty of a federal hate crime for an August 2021 road rage incident involving a Black man driving with his family.
Florida man guilty of 'racially motivated' attack against Black driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury found a Tampa Bay-area man guilty of what the Department of Justice called a racially motivated attack on a Black driver traveling with his family last summer. Jordan Leahy, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison, plus three years of supervised...
Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
Tampa jury convicts man of federal hate crime for 'racially motivated attack'
A Tampa federal jury convicted a Pinellas County man of a hate crime for what prosecutors called "a racially motivated attack against a Black man who traveling down a public roadway with his family."
Man accused of exposing self in the middle of St. Pete street
A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.
pasconewsonline.com
NPR Police searching for suspect that stole motorcycle from business
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - New Port Richey Police are searching for a person that stole a motorcycle from a business Thursday morning. According to detectives, an unknown subject approached a motorcycle that was parked at Venom Custom Choppers on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey and was curiously looking around it. The subject walked around the motorcycle, stopped and stared at it for a while, then sat on the motorcycle and backed it up.
Suspect in custody after 2 Florida officers stabbed in knife attack: report
Both officers were taken to an area trauma center.
Pinellas deputy disciplined for running over sunbathing woman
A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy received a written reprimand Wednesday, months after he accidentally ran over a sunbathing woman at St. Pete Beach with his 4x4 patrol SUV.
tampabeacon.com
Man arrested in Gainesville after New Tampa carjacking, kidnapping
TAMPA—Brandon J. Baker, 33, was arrested Aug. 23 in Gainesville after committing multiple crimes in Tampa earlier in the day, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to reports, Baker confronted a female victim in the Promenade at Tampa Palms residential development as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work during the early morning hours of Aug. 23. Reports state Baker demanded the victim, a black female in her early 40s, exit the car, then fled the scene in the victim’s black Nissan Maxima. The victim was uninjured during the carjacking.
WATCH: Tampa carjacking suspect leads law enforcement officers on chase in box truck
A Tampa carjacking suspect was arrested Tuesday after he led Alachua County deputies on a chase in a box truck.
Police seek tips in Tampa homicide
"Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act," Tampa Police Lieutenant G. A. Neal said in a statement.
fox13news.com
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
Man charged with killing 1-year-old during bath, Tampa police say
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
