kslnewsradio.com

New study finds Utahns eat third most hamburgers in the country

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 20 billion hamburgers are consumed every year by Americans, according to a new study by Pantry and Larder. The study also states that Utahns eat the third most hamburgers in the country. Only residents in Oregon and Arizona eat more hamburgers, according to...
UTAH STATE
Utah’s federal rental relief funds may be reallocated

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s about $50 million remaining in Utah’s share of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the deadline for using it is approaching. The money was provided through the Treasury Department during the COVID-19 pandemic as it became clear that millions of Americans were facing job losses and a changing economy. To date, Utah has received $215 million from this fund.
UTAH STATE
Connecting with the arts and history at the Utah Renaissance Faire

LEHI, Utah — The first thing you might have wondered if you hit the opening of the Utah Renaissance Faire today in Lehi is “what are all of these kids doing out of school?”. It’s a fair question. The kids were there as part of their schools’ education...
LEHI, UT
Utah students react to student debt forgiveness

SALT LAKE CITY — News of President Biden’s announcement on student loan forgiveness is making its way to students. The news is likely welcome to many recent school-goers. A study by Quote Wizard found that more than 30% of Utah students had to scrap their college plans completely due to COVID-19.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Job fairs aim to fill vacancies at local post office locations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — For those looking for work, the U.S. Post Office may have an opening that’s perfect for you. The USPS has over 350 positions available to fill immediately in Utah. Job fairs will be held in hopes of filling some of those vacancies Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
