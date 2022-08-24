ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Pocahontas Parkway gives $20k grant to Feed More’s Meals on Wheels progam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pocahontas Parkway is giving $20,000 in grant money to Feed More to support its Meals on Wheels program. The Meals on Wheels program has delivered nutritious meals daily to elderly and homebound neighborhoods across central Virginia every day since 1967. “The fight against hunger and food...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond working to help feed families amid rising inflation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As inflation soars, families are turning to food banks and food giveaways to make ends meet. The Richmond City Justice Center offers a food giveaway every month. They’re saying the giveaway is especially needed right now. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday

While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
EMPORIA, VA
NBC12

62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
RICHMOND, VA
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond

Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Richmond, Virginia on Petfinder.
RICHMOND, VA
visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
styleweekly.com

A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)

A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
RICHMOND, VA
