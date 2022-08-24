Read full article on original website
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
DTLR providing free haircuts, backpacks to Richmond students
Retailer DTLR will be hosting a pop-up barber shop outside of their location at 4640 North Southside Plaza from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. In addition to haircuts, the store will be giving out free haircuts and mental wellness supplies.
NBC12
Pocahontas Parkway gives $20k grant to Feed More’s Meals on Wheels progam
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pocahontas Parkway is giving $20,000 in grant money to Feed More to support its Meals on Wheels program. The Meals on Wheels program has delivered nutritious meals daily to elderly and homebound neighborhoods across central Virginia every day since 1967. “The fight against hunger and food...
NBC12
City of Richmond working to help feed families amid rising inflation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As inflation soars, families are turning to food banks and food giveaways to make ends meet. The Richmond City Justice Center offers a food giveaway every month. They’re saying the giveaway is especially needed right now. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday
While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
NBC12
Henrico schools to have every classroom staffed for first day of school
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Despite still having 175 teacher vacancies Henrico County Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell, said every classroom will be staffed when students return back to class on Monday. “First and foremost I want to let you know that every class in this school district will be...
VCU Police handing out free bike locks to students, faculty
According to a tweet from VCU Police, officers from the department will be at the Compass, located near the intersection of Park Avenue and North Cherry Street on VCU's Monroe Park Campus, handing out U-locks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
NBC12
62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
Richmond Sheriff’s Office hosting community food distribution and COVID vaccination events
The Richmond Sheriff's Office will be hosting two food distribution and COVID vaccination events in the coming months.
How Leading Our Ladies is helping young women thrive in Richmond
Leading Our Ladies is a Richmond-based group on a mission to help African American girls navigate the opportunities and challenges of life.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond
Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Richmond, Virginia on Petfinder.
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
styleweekly.com
A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)
A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
NBC12
‘We’re there to serve our residents’: Richmond Fire reimagines hiring process to bring in more recruits
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Fire Station 17 along Semmes Avenue, Captain Michael Wilkins shares his passion to be a firefighter alongside his teammates. When Wilkins was a young child, his father inspired him to follow this career path. “My dad was employed here as a firefighter,” Wilkins said. “I...
Richmond community pop-up event offers food, games, music and more in Gilpin Court
Richmond police officers and members of more than 30 partnering agencies will be at the Gilpin Court event with prizes, games, crafts and interactions available with specialized police units such as the Mounted and Motorcycle units.
Henrico man gets benefits from VEC year-plus after they were cut off
"I'm on the doctor's orders not to work,” Kim Davis said. “And I have a leave of absence and I have a return-to-work date. So I'm not searching for a job."
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Haunted forest, winter wonderland plans deferred by Greensville Supervisors
At its monthly meeting earlier this month, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted to defer a request from Emporia resident Amanda Wolfe to hold a “haunted forest” Halloween event in October and a “Winter Wonderland” event in December. The Planning Commission would approve Wolfe’s Special Use...
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'
Videos of Mone Waller's trick shots have gained him a loyal following. His skills have even carried him around the world, competing in England and Asia.
Hundreds of guns collected in Richmond, buyback program declared ‘overwhelming success’
The program, aimed at reducing gun violence in the city, took place on Saturday, Aug. 20, had more than 160 participants and collected 474 guns ranging from pistols to shotguns, according to the police department.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
