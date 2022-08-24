ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

NewsChannel 36

Governor Hochul declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of NY

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Today Governor Kathy Hochul signed into proclamation and declared Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of New York. And tonight, upon Hochul's orders, state assets will be illuminated in purple and gold in recognition. Women's Equality Day is a celebration and a federally recognized holiday...
POLITICS
wwnytv.com

Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices

(WWNY) - Tuesday is the second of two Primary Elections in New York state. Reporter Lexi Bruening was live during 7 News At Noon at the Life Church of the Nazarene in Watertown, where voters were choosing between three GOP candidates to represent the 24th congressional district in the House of Representatives.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown, Massena airports get millions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
WATERTOWN, NY
ucpublicaffairs.com

Brandon Williams' primary victory upends NY-22 race By Luke Perry

Brandon Williams defeated Steve Wells in the NY-22 Republican primary, constituting the biggest upset in Upstate New York during the Congressional primaries, perhaps even statewide. The newly configured district spans from Utica west to Syracuse, after previously running south to Binghamton over the last decade. The race was not close....
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - 21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the Democratic Primary race. With about 15% of precincts reporting, Castelli called the race in favor of himself. Just after 10 PM Tuesday, 17% of precincts were reporting with a significant lead, taking...
ELECTIONS
wwnytv.com

Low turnout for primary elections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We can attribute to a lot of different factors. The end of summer vacation, the fact that it’s raining outside, the fact that it’s a little confusing that we had two separate primaries this year,” said Jude Seymour. Just a few...
WATERTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
FLORIDA STATE
Western Queens Gazette

Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election

Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
QUEENS, NY
cortlandvoice.com

New York State Primary Election Results

Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Pat Ryan (D) – 68,807 votes (51.9%) Marc Molinaro (R)...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Canton rally honors Women’s Equality Day

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered outside Planned Parenthood late Friday afternoon, to celebrate Women’s Equality Day and protest the Supreme Court ruling which struck down a nationwide right to abortion. Women’s Equality Day was originally noted in 1971. The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe...
CANTON, NY
mynbc5.com

New York State's second primary is underway

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Ryan, Molinaro diverge on stakes for N.Y. special House election

It's special election day in New York's 19th District, where voters will choose which local county executive — Democrat Pat Ryan or Republican Marc Molinaro — will serve out the term for the House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left to become the state's lieutenant governor.
wwnytv.com

NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prospective gun owners, there are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The problem? There are still a lot of unanswered questions. In a matter of days, new requirements for those looking to to get a concealed carry permit...
POLITICS

