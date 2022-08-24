Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of NY
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Today Governor Kathy Hochul signed into proclamation and declared Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of New York. And tonight, upon Hochul's orders, state assets will be illuminated in purple and gold in recognition. Women's Equality Day is a celebration and a federally recognized holiday...
wwnytv.com
Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices
(WWNY) - Tuesday is the second of two Primary Elections in New York state. Reporter Lexi Bruening was live during 7 News At Noon at the Life Church of the Nazarene in Watertown, where voters were choosing between three GOP candidates to represent the 24th congressional district in the House of Representatives.
wwnytv.com
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
Primary Results: Riley Defeats Cheney in NY-19 Democratic Race
Endicott native Josh Riley has defeated Dutchess County businesswoman Jamie Cheney to win the Democratic nomination in the newly-configured 19th Congressional District. Preliminary results showed Riley with 63 percent of the vote to Cheney's 37 percent. Riley will face Republican Marc Molinaro in the November general election. Ulster County Executive...
ucpublicaffairs.com
Brandon Williams' primary victory upends NY-22 race By Luke Perry
Brandon Williams defeated Steve Wells in the NY-22 Republican primary, constituting the biggest upset in Upstate New York during the Congressional primaries, perhaps even statewide. The newly configured district spans from Utica west to Syracuse, after previously running south to Binghamton over the last decade. The race was not close....
Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation
It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
wwnytv.com
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - 21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the Democratic Primary race. With about 15% of precincts reporting, Castelli called the race in favor of himself. Just after 10 PM Tuesday, 17% of precincts were reporting with a significant lead, taking...
wwnytv.com
Low turnout for primary elections
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We can attribute to a lot of different factors. The end of summer vacation, the fact that it’s raining outside, the fact that it’s a little confusing that we had two separate primaries this year,” said Jude Seymour. Just a few...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York
Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
Western Queens Gazette
Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election
Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
cortlandvoice.com
New York State Primary Election Results
Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Pat Ryan (D) – 68,807 votes (51.9%) Marc Molinaro (R)...
msn.com
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
wwnytv.com
Canton rally honors Women’s Equality Day
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered outside Planned Parenthood late Friday afternoon, to celebrate Women’s Equality Day and protest the Supreme Court ruling which struck down a nationwide right to abortion. Women’s Equality Day was originally noted in 1971. The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe...
mynbc5.com
New York State's second primary is underway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
tag24.com
New York primaries: Progressives make a splash in state senate races, with mixed results for US House
New York, New York - New York voters hit the polls on Tuesday in the second day of the state's split primaries, once again delivering some big victories and some tough losses for progressives. While New York's first round of primaries in June featured races for statewide office and state...
NBC News
Ryan, Molinaro diverge on stakes for N.Y. special House election
It's special election day in New York's 19th District, where voters will choose which local county executive — Democrat Pat Ryan or Republican Marc Molinaro — will serve out the term for the House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left to become the state's lieutenant governor.
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
wwnytv.com
NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prospective gun owners, there are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The problem? There are still a lot of unanswered questions. In a matter of days, new requirements for those looking to to get a concealed carry permit...
waer.org
SU political science professor weighs in on unexpected results of the NY-22 primaries
New York’s 22nd congressional district primaries came with some unexpected results, according to a Syracuse University Political Science professor. Chris Faricy of the Maxwell School says the biggest surprise came in the Republican race, where Brandon Williams emerged as the victor over party-endorsed Steve Wells. "When Republican elites get...
