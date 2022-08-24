Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 15:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 445 PM MST this afternoon for a portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, far northern Pima and southwest Pinal. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Ranch, or near Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch and Boyce Thompson Arboretum. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 202 and 211, and between mile markers 213 and 228. AZ Route 177 near mile marker 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
