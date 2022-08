Albert Pujols hit his first major league home run on April 6, 2001. Since then, he has homered off 449 different pitchers in the regular season, in 40 different parks, with 12 walk-off home runs along the way. His return to St. Louis has turned into an unexpected magical ride these past few weeks -- he's hitting .405 with 10 home runs since July 6 -- and now he's just seven home runs away from joining Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth with 700 in his career.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO