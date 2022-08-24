Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
NBC Sports
Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game
With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Bengals-Rams fight video features Aaron Donald tossed to ground
The massive fight that ended practice early between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams didn’t feature head coaches Zac Taylor or Sean McVay really commenting on it. There also wasn’t any video due to team rules. Except, of course, onlookers are not restricted by those rules. Folks...
NBC Sports
The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises
On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
Cowboys may lose 8-time Pro Bowler for entire season
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an injury during practice on Wednesday, and it is one that is going to sideline him for a significant period of time. Smith will have to undergo surgery after he suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The 31-year-old will be out until at least December and may not play at all this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans
HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Why ex-teammate believes 49ers should keep Garoppolo
The clock is ticking on Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers, and it has been winding down since Trey Lance was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, former NFL running back James White believes the partnership between the 49ers and Garoppolo should stay alive.
NBC Sports
Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?
Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
NBC Sports
NFL senior advisor Rita Smith on Deshaun Watson: “I feel like he’s playing us”
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight
Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
NBC Sports
How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans
HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
NBC Sports
Texans to sign Matt Ammendola
Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones flashes frustration after ugly interception against Raiders
The Patriots offense continues to be a work in progress, with plenty of questions given the quality of the personnel and the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. On Friday night in Las Vegas, starting quarterback Mac Jones handled four drives in the final dress rehearsal before Week One. The effort included an ugly interception, with Jones rolling to his left and throwing to receiver Kendrick Bourne, who served as the needle within a haystack of six Raiders.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman
If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
NBC Sports
Perry: Final Patriots 53-man roster projection ahead of cutdown day
LAS VEGAS -- With the preseason finale now in the books, let's take a stab at what the active roster will look like come Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET when the Patriots have to pare down from 80 players to 53. Unfortunately for them, after a sluggish night against the...
NBC Sports
How reports from NFL practices impact 49ers trade talks
The NFL mandates that practices during training camp must be open to the media. With the conclusion of practice on Tuesday, the 49ers shut their gate to the practice field until next season. That means no more first-hand accounts from the media on completion percentages, which players are looking good...
NBC Sports
Report: Tyquan Thornton's recovery timeline set after surgery
Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury in the New England Patriots' second preseason game that required surgery. But it sounds like the season is not lost for the promising rookie wide receiver. Thornton underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle and has a recovery time of six-to-eight weeks from...
Comments / 0