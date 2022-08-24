ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency

James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Historic Court Ruling: Last Living Survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Entitled to Prove Public Nuisance

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons and a team of civil rights lawyers announced that Tulsa County Judge Caroline Wall released her 13-page order late on Aug. 3 denying the defendants’ efforts to entirely dismiss plaintiffs’ claim that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was a public nuisance under Oklahoma law and finding that plaintiffs 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis are entitled to proceed to discovery and prove that the Tulsa Race Massacre was a public nuisance that continues to impact Black Tulsans today, according to a press release.
ACLU sues Arizona over law limiting filming of police

PHOENIX (AP) — A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police faced its first legal challenge Tuesday with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The group’s Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition in U.S. District Court. They argue...
What to expect from Trump Mar-a-Lago search affidavit release

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. The document, expected by...
