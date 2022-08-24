Read full article on original website
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
WATCH: Biden calls for Democrats to vote in midterm elections, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden called on Democrats Thursday “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and compared Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Watch...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency
James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Biden administration forecasts $1.03 trillion deficit, down by nearly $400 billion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is forecasting that this year’s budget deficit will be nearly $400 billion lower than it estimated back in March, due in part to stronger than expected revenues, reduced spending, and an economy that has recovered all of the jobs lost during the multi-year pandemic.
Executed Oklahoma inmate James Coddington thanks family, forgives Gov. Stitt in final words
The death row inmate executed in Oklahoma on Thursday spent his final moments thanking loved ones and forgiving the governor for rejecting to grant him clemency – but neglected to mention his victim, the man he killed in a hammer attack in 1997. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal...
Opinion: Trump supporters who clamored for the release of the affidavit should be careful what they wish for
If acting in good faith, those who so vociferously called for the release of the affidavit before should now accept this damning showing as the evidence they were asking for, write Norm Eisen and Shan Wu. Yes, there is probable cause that Trump committed multiple crimes in his handling of US government documents.
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters scrubs website of extreme anti-abortion stance as GOP frets over impact of Roe reversal on the midterms
Blakes Masters' website called for a "federal personhood law" but that stance was removed after he won the Republican primary in Arizona.
Alaska Republican Tara Sweeney plans to withdraw from U.S. House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
'This isn't like him': Grisham on Trump's scattered messaging
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham joins CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss Trump’s messaging around the search of Trump’s residence in his Mar-a-Lago resort and the classified documents the FBI found there.
Prosecutor seeks Trump lawyer testimony on voting system breach in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
Read the full redacted affidavit the FBI used as a basis for Mar-a-Lago search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. The document, even in its redacted form,...
Historic Court Ruling: Last Living Survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Entitled to Prove Public Nuisance
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons and a team of civil rights lawyers announced that Tulsa County Judge Caroline Wall released her 13-page order late on Aug. 3 denying the defendants’ efforts to entirely dismiss plaintiffs’ claim that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was a public nuisance under Oklahoma law and finding that plaintiffs 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis are entitled to proceed to discovery and prove that the Tulsa Race Massacre was a public nuisance that continues to impact Black Tulsans today, according to a press release.
ACLU sues Arizona over law limiting filming of police
PHOENIX (AP) — A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police faced its first legal challenge Tuesday with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The group’s Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition in U.S. District Court. They argue...
Judge orders Justice Department to unseal redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The directive from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart came...
First Lady Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case, President Joe Biden still testing negative
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test...
What to expect from Trump Mar-a-Lago search affidavit release
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. The document, expected by...
2 men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
