Related
Why Android Apps Will Soon Work Seamlessly Across Different Devices
Apple users know what it's like to enjoy a seamless app experience between devices, but things are a bit rougher on Android. That will soon change.
Apple Trademark May Reveal A Major Detail About Mixed-Reality Headsets
Apple has filed trademark applications for its upcoming AR/VR headset in multiple markets across the globe centered around the term Reality, reports Bloomberg. In its home market, the patent applications have reportedly been filed on behalf of Apple by third parties to avoid detection. The series of trademark applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office talk about Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor.
The Next Apple Watch Pro Could Tip The Balance Again
Apple is expected to introduce a pro version of its popular smartwatch series next month, but it may be the 2023 model that really catches everyone's attention.
It's Now Easier To Use Google Keep On Some Wear OS Smartwatches
Google just made it easier to take notes directly on Wear OS, though only a small number of smartwatch owners will be able to take advantage of it for now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philips Hue 2022 Range Adds Dramatic Lightguide Bulbs And Light Strips For PC Gamers
Philips is launching a new range of Hue smart bulbs at IFA 2022, along with software updates that promise more security and easier configuration.
New Apple Watch Pro Leaks Lead To Accessory Uncertainty
All signs point toward Apple revealing an entirely new type of Apple Watch in the coming weeks, and now we're seeing two very conflicting leaks about it.
Will You Skip iPhone 14 If These Price Predictions Are Accurate?
In less than a week's time, Apple is set to refresh its iPhone lineup for 2022-23. Rumors from traditionally-trustworthy sources point to four new iPhone 14 models at the event — including a vanilla iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Max with a larger display, an iPhone 14 Pro, and a top-end model called the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As with the past few iPhone events, the iPhone 14 refresh is largely expected to bring a mixture of incremental upgrades over the outgoing models sprinkled with some headline features.
Lenovo Unleashes A Slew Of Chromebooks, Laptops, And Tablets To Close Out 2022
Joining its newly unveiled Glasses T1 smart glasses and X1 Fold laptop, Lenovo has also introduced a number of other models across its tablet, PC, and Chromebook lineups. The company has a bit of something for everyone, ranging from an extra-large Chromebook to updated versions of its P11 tablets, including a Pro variant targeted at users who have more demanding needs. The company has likewise taken the wraps off a new ThinkBook model designed for professionals and other users who have demanding needs, ones that would make good use of the Ryzen 6000 H-series CPU and NVIDIA GPU packed inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today's Wordle Answer #439 – September 1, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle is back with a fairly common word as its solution, though WordleBot indicates it may be tricky for many users. Fortunately, we have some hints.
JBL Made A Touchscreen Earbuds Case For Its New AirPods Rival
More than a year after JBL launched an entirely new lineup of personal audio products under the JBL Tour Series, the company has decided to give the lineup a much-needed refresh. The first two products from the Tour lineup were the JBL Tour One over-ear headphones and the JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless in-ear headphones. These two products have now found their successors in the JBL Tour One M2 and the JBL Tour Pro 2 models, the company announced in a press release. Being second-generation products in their respective segments, both of these devices boast several improvements and enhancements over their predecessors. Given their near $300 price tag, we expect these products to compete against the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro and the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM4.
AT&T Has Dominated T-Mobile In One Major Category In 2022
T-Mobile is one of the most popular wireless carriers in the U.S., and it boasts more subscribers than AT&T. Still, it's not winning every battle.
Why You Shouldn't Buy A New iPhone Right Now
Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.
T-Mobile Taps Starlink To Expand Mobile Coverage Using Satellite Internet
Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service will help T-Mobile bring an end to so-called dead zones. Here's what we know about the big plan.
How To Use Split-Screen On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4's Flex Mode and One UI combined, utilizing split-screen is now a more convenient experience than before.
Pixel Watch Price Leak Doesn't Inspire Confidence
Many people are looking forward to the launch of Google's long-anticipated Pixel Watch, but a new leak suggests its price tag may surprise fans.
Leaked ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Upgrade Serves Up A Faster CPU
ASUS has a new ROG Phone 6 on the horizon, and today we got our first look at the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate along with its vanilla counterpart in a new leak
Here's How To Screen Record On Your MacBook With Sound
Recording video with sound on a MacBook may seem like a daunting process, but it's easy with a little know-how and some built-in tools and software.
Netflix Ad-Supported Tier Pricing Could Be Its Undoing
Netflix is working on a new ad-supported streaming tier, but many details are still pending. If a new report proves true, the price may not be all that cheap.
iPhone 14 Pro Camera Upgrade Could Come With A Price Shock
Most of us expect camera upgrades in new iPhones, but the upgrade cameras in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup might come with sticker shock.
Is Amazon Buying Electronic Arts Or Not?
After some trouble with unvetted sources, it has been revealed there is little credence to the rumor that Amazon will purchase Electronic Arts.
