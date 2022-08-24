More than a year after JBL launched an entirely new lineup of personal audio products under the JBL Tour Series, the company has decided to give the lineup a much-needed refresh. The first two products from the Tour lineup were the JBL Tour One over-ear headphones and the JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless in-ear headphones. These two products have now found their successors in the JBL Tour One M2 and the JBL Tour Pro 2 models, the company announced in a press release. Being second-generation products in their respective segments, both of these devices boast several improvements and enhancements over their predecessors. Given their near $300 price tag, we expect these products to compete against the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro and the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM4.

