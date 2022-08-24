ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Trademark May Reveal A Major Detail About Mixed-Reality Headsets

Apple has filed trademark applications for its upcoming AR/VR headset in multiple markets across the globe centered around the term Reality, reports Bloomberg. In its home market, the patent applications have reportedly been filed on behalf of Apple by third parties to avoid detection. The series of trademark applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office talk about Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor.
Will You Skip iPhone 14 If These Price Predictions Are Accurate?

In less than a week's time, Apple is set to refresh its iPhone lineup for 2022-23. Rumors from traditionally-trustworthy sources point to four new iPhone 14 models at the event — including a vanilla iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Max with a larger display, an iPhone 14 Pro, and a top-end model called the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As with the past few iPhone events, the iPhone 14 refresh is largely expected to bring a mixture of incremental upgrades over the outgoing models sprinkled with some headline features.
Lenovo Unleashes A Slew Of Chromebooks, Laptops, And Tablets To Close Out 2022

Joining its newly unveiled Glasses T1 smart glasses and X1 Fold laptop, Lenovo has also introduced a number of other models across its tablet, PC, and Chromebook lineups. The company has a bit of something for everyone, ranging from an extra-large Chromebook to updated versions of its P11 tablets, including a Pro variant targeted at users who have more demanding needs. The company has likewise taken the wraps off a new ThinkBook model designed for professionals and other users who have demanding needs, ones that would make good use of the Ryzen 6000 H-series CPU and NVIDIA GPU packed inside.
JBL Made A Touchscreen Earbuds Case For Its New AirPods Rival

More than a year after JBL launched an entirely new lineup of personal audio products under the JBL Tour Series, the company has decided to give the lineup a much-needed refresh. The first two products from the Tour lineup were the JBL Tour One over-ear headphones and the JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless in-ear headphones. These two products have now found their successors in the JBL Tour One M2 and the JBL Tour Pro 2 models, the company announced in a press release. Being second-generation products in their respective segments, both of these devices boast several improvements and enhancements over their predecessors. Given their near $300 price tag, we expect these products to compete against the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro and the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM4.
Why You Shouldn't Buy A New iPhone Right Now

Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.
