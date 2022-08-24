Dodgers News: Doc Backs Questionable Decision from Monday Night Loss

Dave Roberts fully supported third base coach Dino Ebel after he sent Justin Turner right into an out.

Monday night was a game to forget for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers were shutout by the Brewers, largely due to starter Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer spinning five scoreless innings.

In the bottom of the second innings, with runners at first and second, third base coach Dino Ebel sent Justin Turner home, hoping that left fielder Christian Yelich wouldn't be able to cut him down at the plate. Ebel's hopes were in vain.

Turner was tagged out without much drama to kill the rally.

After the game Dodgers manager Dave Roberts backed Ebel's decision (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett ).

“It was a good send with two outs. If there’s anything you could poke holes with is Yelich’s arm strength. But he made a heck of a throw. We do a really good job of scouting arms and guys’ accuracy and all that. Again, you have to tip your cap, he made a nice play.”

Turner also didn't appear to have any regrets about getting sent.

“Once the ball is hit, I just go until Dino stops me. I wasn’t expecting him to stop me. I think with two outs 99.9 percent of the time we’re going to get sent. You throw a one-hopper right on the plate like that, there’s not a lot you can do.”

The Dodgers are set to play the middle game of the three-game set at Dodger Stadium tonight at 7:10PM PT. Tony Gonsolin is on the mound, while his former Saint Mary's teammate and 2021 NL Cy Young winner,Corbin Burnes, gets the ball for Milwaukee.