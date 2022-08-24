Read full article on original website
Gun charges kept against teen, now under curfew after violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
Oak Lawn bar Gaslight's license suspended after fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured 3 others
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the license of a bar following a drunk driving crash that killed a mother over the weekend.
CBS News
Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
WNDU
Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
WISH-TV
2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
Man faces 15 years in prison after fatal hit and run in northwest suburb
A north suburban man is facing prison time after a fatal hit and run accident. Waldemar Buczak of Hampshire was driving the truck that struck and killed Jose Cobian of Chicago as he rode his bicycle on Busse Road in Elk Grove Village last week.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Theft of Construction Machinery
(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a stolen piece of heavy machinery in La Porte. Hunter Ferguson, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with theft. According to police, a skid steer and trailer were taken in May from the Whispering Meadows subdivision, where...
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after she bit a man’s neck during a domestic fight
BEDFORD – A Michigan City woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were in front of the police station and received a report of a domestic fight across the street from the police station. Officers recognized the two individuals from an earlier incident. The female was identified as 22-year-old...
abc57.com
Body found on Small Road in La Porte County Wednesday
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A body was found in the 3000 west block of Small Road on Wednesday morning, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 10:13 a.m., deputies were called to the area and escorted to the body by the property owner. An unidentified person was...
WNDU
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
2 wounded while shooting at each other in Marquette Park; 1 in custody
Two people were wounded while shooting at each other Wednesday evening in Marquette Park on the South Side. Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other after one man was approached by the other.
WNDU
LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. Updated: 34 minutes...
Man stabbed to death in road rage incident near Mag Mile, Chicago police say
Family has identified the man who was fatally stabbed in the neck near the Mag Mile as Jeremy Walker, a 36-year-old father who worked as a food delivery driver.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
22 WSBT
One brother facing charges, one detained in shooting death of corrections officer
A 17-year-old facing murder charges, and a 14-year-old detained, following the shooting death of a St. Joseph County correctional officer. The drive-by was about 2 months ago in the 19-hundred block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. That’s when 28-year-old Rhema Harris was killed inside that house. The 17-year-old has...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office releases footage from officer-involved shooting
An officer-involved shooting investigation has come to a close. And tonight, we're learning more. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office say that on July 29th the shooting and killing of Dante Kittrell from South Bend Police is a justifiable homicide. The Prosecutor's office has also released a timeline of events,...
