La Porte, IN

CBS News

Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
HIGHLAND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
City
Gary, IN
La Porte, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
La Porte, IN
WISH-TV

2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Theft of Construction Machinery

(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a stolen piece of heavy machinery in La Porte. Hunter Ferguson, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with theft. According to police, a skid steer and trailer were taken in May from the Whispering Meadows subdivision, where...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI
#Shooting#County Jail#911#Police#Dispatcher#Violent Crime
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after she bit a man’s neck during a domestic fight

BEDFORD – A Michigan City woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were in front of the police station and received a report of a domestic fight across the street from the police station. Officers recognized the two individuals from an earlier incident. The female was identified as 22-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
abc57.com

Body found on Small Road in La Porte County Wednesday

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A body was found in the 3000 west block of Small Road on Wednesday morning, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 10:13 a.m., deputies were called to the area and escorted to the body by the property owner. An unidentified person was...
WNDU

Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
OAK LAWN, IL
WNDU

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. Updated: 34 minutes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
ELKHART, IN

