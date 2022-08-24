Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bryan opens season with 67-21 rout of Waller
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings opened the Ricky Tullos era with a 67-21 win over Waller Friday night. The Vikings were lead by senior quarterback Malcom Gooden who had four passing touchdowns in the first half. Tullos kept the starters in until early in the fourth quarter, then he turned to the back-ups.
KBTX.com
Navasota tops Navarro for first win of the season
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers won their 2022 varsity football season opener following a 41-14 win over Navarro Friday night at Rattler Stadium. Navasota scored on their first offensive play from scrimmage on a reverse pitch to Deontray Scott that covered 73 yards. It was the first of four touchdowns that Scott scored.
KBTX.com
Consol wins season opener over Huntsville
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 38-13 Friday night for their season opener at Tiger Field. Huntsville and Consol are familiar foes that used to be in the same district before this year’s UIL realignment. Consol’s backups went in during the third quarter when they led 38-7. Running back Keshun Thomas led the way for the Tigers with 2 touchdowns on the ground. Wesley Watson had two receiving touchdowns. Will Hargett threw 3 touchdowns (2 to Watson and a 69-yard TD to Carter Frank).
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
KBTX.com
Rudder falls to Willis in season opener
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers lost its 2022 season opener Friday night following a 73-14 defeat to Willis at Berton A. Yates Stadium. After allowing 28 unanswered points to open the game, the Rangers answered with a 46-yard jet sweep touchdown by Jaquise Martin. Willis’ offense was too much to handle as QB Derek Lagway led the Wildkats with 336 passing yards and 7 total touchdowns in a decisive home victory.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 4-7 campaign and only made the first round of the playoffs. They also have a new man at the helm. Ricky Tullos takes over for Hall of Honor member Ross Rogers. Tullos plans to play in an uptempo pace....
KBTX.com
Bremond dominates Normangee in season opener
Bremond, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 53-0 win over the Normangee Panthers at home in Bremond. Normangee struggled throughout the night against the Tigers who stepped on the gas early and never let off the pedal. In the first quarter,...
KBTX.com
Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only...
KBTX.com
Centerville defeats Buffalo in the Battle of I-45 Season Opener
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville put on a show in the Battle of I-45 against rivals Buffalo. After a penalty on their first play of the game, Centerville would follow up on their next play with a huge 56 yard touchdown run from Paxton Hancock, giving the Tigers an early 6-0 lead. The game would remain scoreless for the remainder of the first quarter.
KBTX.com
Allen Academy wins first game of the season against BVCHEA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams (1-0) won their season opener Thursday night with a 59-38 victory over Brazos Valley Homeschool Mustangs at Baker Field. The Rams took the lead early, but the Mustangs didn’t make it easy. At the half, the Mustangs were up 24-22. This win is Allen Academy’s head coach, Adrian Adams’, 100th win of his coaching career.
KBTX.com
Bryan High students support the community ahead of their first game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s game day, and the Bryan High Vikings have had a busy week. On Friday, August 26, the Los Vikingos got up early to help longtime supporter Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery celebrate 10 years in business. The day before, Viking Football players and Bryan...
KBTX.com
Snook Bluejays defeat Iola Bulldogs in season opener
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -The Snook Bluejays (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 12-0 win over the Iola Bulldogs. Lance Lara got things started for the Bluejays in the second quarter. Lara connected with J. Beaux Hruska for a 20 yard touchdown. Snook was first on the scoreboard and led the half to a 6-0. No other scores were made in the first half.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: The Woodlands and North Shore Battle in Pre-Season Opener
HOUSTON, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders don't take their preseason lightly. This year head coach Rapp decided to face the defending State Champions, the North Shore Mustangs in their preseason opener. North Shore being a dominate team that produces many D1 level athletes hosted The Woodlands who has always been a dominate force themselves in the Texas rankings.
myaggienation.com
A&M rolls over Sam Houston
The Texas A&M soccer team got goals from five different players and rolled to a 6-0 nonconference victory over Sam Houston Thursday night at Ellis Field. A&M (2-0-1) grabbed a 4-0 halftime lead by outshooting the Bearkats 17-0. Mia Pante scored the first goal with assists from Kate Colvin and Laney Carroll. Pante helped make it 2-0 as she crossed the ball from the far right and caused a Sam Houston own goal.
KBTX.com
Hearne Eagles take flight over the Anderson-Shiro Owls in home opener
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The back-to-back district champs, the (1-0) Hearne Eagles welcomed 3A opponents the (0-1) Anderson-Shiro Owls to Wood Field Friday. The Eagles dominated the first half of the game and struck first midway through the first quarter. Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham drops back and lobs a pass...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces new enhancements to Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University faculty and the Athletics Department announced today new enhancements to Kyle Field. Chancellor John Sharp, President Kathy Banks, Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher, Athletics Director Ross Bjork, Byron Chambers, and Andrew Monaco spoke at a press conference to show off their new south side suites. The upgraded suites will have their own level in the south end zone. The placement of the suites will give Aggie fans a unique perspective on the game.
KBTX.com
Aggie soccer tops Sam Houston 6-0 for third straight shutout
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M soccer defeated Sam Houston 6-0 at Ellis Field on Thursday night. This is the Aggie’s third straight shutout. The clean sheet marks the first time since 2018 the Aggies started the season with three consecutive shutouts. Texas A&M has scored 14 goals the past...
KBTX.com
Craig Potts retiring after 27 years of grounds maintenance with Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At a university with a proud agricultural heritage, there is an inherent pressure to produce athletic playing fields that are the envy of their peers. Texas A&M has always been up to the task, none more so than the last 27 years with Craig Potts...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD partnered with Blinn and Texas A&M for students to get industry certifications
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sixteen College View High School students just started classes at Texas A&M RELLIS Campus and Blinn College. It’s a part of College Station ISD’s Inaugural Facilities Engineering Technology cohort. CSISD and CVHS have partnered with Blinn College and the Texas A&M University System at Rellis to provide this program.
