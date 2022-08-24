ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Associated Press

Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base. Escobar went 0 for 4 in the series opener at Atlanta on Aug. 15 and was scratched from New York’s lineup one day later after working out on the field before batting practice. The 33-year-old Escobar went 2 for 7 with an RBI over two rehab games with High A Brooklyn. He was immediately inserted into New York’s starting lineup Saturday night, batting eighth against Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy