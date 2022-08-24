ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

What the PGA Frisco opening means for the region

Every month, Queenie Guercio and her father made sure to drive by the emerging PGA of America building in Frisco as it slowly became a reality. The building, located in the northwest corner of "Sports City USA," had an address on the recently-dubbed PGA Parkway. It would soon be heralded as the new home of the PGA of America.
FRISCO, TX
Front Office Sports

PGA of America Opens New $550M ‘Home’ in Frisco

The PGA of America’s new complex in Frisco, Texas, wants to be the center of the golf world. “We call this ‘home,’” says PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “We don’t call it ‘headquarters.’ This is the home of the PGA of America and the home of PGA Professionals.”
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Wrangler strike NIL deal

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is no stranger to the name, image and likeness (NIL) world. Before he even stepped foot into the college ranks, the top quarterback prospect of the 2022 class – and then-Ohio State commit – skipped his senior season of high school football to ink a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. He played two plays for the Buckeyes – both handoffs against Michigan – redshirted and transferred to the University of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Wants To Replicate Success In DFW Area

As previously covered by Local Profile, H-E-B is making a massive investment in the DFW area. With four new stores coming soon to Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, H-E-B aims to take over North Texas with a recipe they’ve been developing since they opened in Houston twenty years ago.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Here are the best DFW employers, according to newest Forbes list

DALLAS — When you think of what makes a great employer, what comes to mind?. Maybe it's the pay and benefits, or perhaps the morale and culture of the workplace. Does your employer do a good job at motivating you, combating burnout and helping ensure your safety and well-being?
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Get your SHEIN haul! Pop-up store coming to Dallas area this weekend

PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
texasmetronews.com

ESPN2 to Televise South Oak Cliff Football Season Opener

The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 13th year, Aug. 25-28 and will include the South Oak Cliff home football game vs. Duncanville at Kincaide Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 6 p.m., CT.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
