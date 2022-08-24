Wildcats win Play of the Night
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – South Vermillion brings home Goin’ 2 the Endzone Play of the Night honors for week one of the high school football season.
Dom Garzolini connects with Dallas Coleman for a touchdown as the Wildcats beat West Vigo.
Catch Goin' 2 the Endzone Friday night at 11pm to see this week's Play of the Night nominees.
