Wildcats win Play of the Night

By Grant Pugh
 4 days ago

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – South Vermillion brings home Goin’ 2 the Endzone Play of the Night honors for week one of the high school football season.

Dom Garzolini connects with Dallas Coleman for a touchdown as the Wildcats beat West Vigo.

Catch Goin’ 2 the Endzone Friday night at 11pm to see this week’s Play of the Night nominees.

Clinton, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

