ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

County funds gun violence work

‘Safe and thriving communities’ the goal, Preckwinkle says. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was joined last week by Cook County Commissioners Brandon Johnson, Dennis Deer, Frank Aguilar, Alma Anaya and Bridget Degnen and Avik Das, Executive Director of the Justice Advisory Council, to announce the recipients of the County’s Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction Grant awards.
COOK COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Tollway, State Police bring Operation Kid to Oak Lawn

Continuing Operation Kid 2022, the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are hosting a Kids Identification and Safety Seat event on Saturday, August 27, at the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn. The Tollway and District 15 have worked together to promote child safety for more than 15...
OAK LAWN, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Dart warns seniors about ruse burglaries

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public about ruse burglaries following an incident that occurred last week. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a residential burglary in unincorporated Norwood Township. Upon arrival, they learned that one of the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago Lawn’s ‘story’ on display at library

Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. At the Chicago Public Library this summer, the theme has been City of Stories. In keeping with that theme, the Chicago Lawn Branch Library has a bulletin board with the story entitled Chicago Lawn Chapter One. It includes some photos and a synopsis of the first years. If you haven’t seen it yet, stop in and check it out before it comes down to be replaced by another display.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Orland Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Orland Park, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Blue Angels were most impressive

I went to a North Side beach last Friday with some family members. We forgot that the Blue Angels were in Chicago, performing that weekend. What a nice surprise! Their precision is wonderful to watch. They are a great example of teamwork. We watched the sky as they practiced for their Saturday and Sunday performances.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy