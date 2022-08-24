ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Jury selected in Marcus Wilson trial after 2 days of selection

By Brian Rea
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HYHO_0hSkI14Y00

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The jury is now selected in the trial for Marcus Wilson.

The court finished jury selection on Tuesday evening after two days of questioning. More than 40 potential jurors were questioned out of the nearly 100 that showed up.

Judge Ronnie Thompson was growing frustrated at the speed of the trial on Tuesday, repeatedly urging attorneys to speed up questioning. Defense attorney Francys Johnson said the judge’s desire for a fast trial was compromising a thorough jury selection.

In response, the judge accused the defense team of intentionally dragging out the process, ordering that if they repeat questions they will not be allowed to ask them. To help streamline the process, the court decided Tuesday afternoon to pick from the pool of jurors that had already been questioned up until that point.

Johnson filed a motion to recuse the judge on the case for the second time since February. It was denied by the court.

Wilson is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson in February 2020. His defense team plans to argue Wilson fired in self-defense, alleging passengers in the car with Hutcheson were yelling racial remarks and attempted to drive his car off the road.

Prosecutors focused the majority of their questions to potential jurors about if they have ever been falsely accused of a crime, own weapons or have ever been in a situation where they feared for their life.

On the other hand, defense targeted potential jurors’ experiences with people of other races, their understanding of implicit bias and their knowledge of recent cases surrounding race, including the trial for the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Court is set to resume on Wednesday morning where the jury will begin hearing the case. The judge intends for the trial to be completed by the end of the week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

State rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, jurors hear call from man charged

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday afternoon, the state rested its case in the Marcus Wilson trial, turning it over to defense. On the third day of testimony, jurors heard from multiple law enforcement officials involved in the investigation surrounding Haley Hutcheson’s death. James Winskey, an investigator for the district attorney’s office showed jurors GPS data […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Witnesses take stand in day 3 of Marcus Wilson trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — After two days of jury selection, testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a 17-year-old. On day three, the jury heard witness testimonies from a handful. One witness who took the stand was in the car with Haley Hutchinson the night she died. Ashton DeLoach testified […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Suspects in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond by judge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was an emotional day in a Beaufort County courtroom for the family of a Bluffton High School student gunned down last year. Two of the suspects in his killing had their first day in court on new charges. Jayden and Shayniah Void are facing assault and battery by mob […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of Marc Wilson continues in Statesboro. He’s the man accused of firing his gun at a truck and killing a teenage passenger inside. Testimony in the prosecution’s case Thursday came from the medical examiner who performed Haley Hutcheson’s autopsy, the expert who examined Marc Wilson’s phone after the shooting, and the teenage driver of the pickup truck riding beside Wilson when he fired his gun.
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

Georgia man on trial says highway shooting was self-defense

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting opened fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened Wednesday. Marc […]
REIDSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Shooting#Politics Courts#Violent Crime#Politics State
walterborolive.com

Alex Murdaugh faces additional charges

Disgraced Hampton County attorney and accused murderer, Alex Murdaugh, is now facing more criminal charges. The S.C. Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh on nine new criminal counts, including several charges of money laundering, computer crime involving more than $10,000, and four counts of obtaining a signature by false pretenses for at least $10,000 and insurance fraud.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces up to 15 years in prison for gun charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A grand jury convicted a Savannah man who could face up to 15 years on illegal gun charges. Dontray Lewis, 43, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. If Lewis is adjudicated […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police investigating home invasion in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Vidalia Police Department are investigating a home invasion that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a reported shooting and found 34-year-old Daniel Asberry suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, according to a release from the Vidalia Police Department. It happened […]
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King announced a new charge Tuesday against a former Vidalia insurance agent. Kerri Monroe, 48, has been charged with one additional count of reporting and disposition of premiums. This is in addition to previous charges of five counts...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22

One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Suspect turns self in after Saturday night shooting in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says a suspect has turned himself in after a shooting Saturday on Washington Street. Police say the shooting happened around 9:03 p.m. Officers found a woman injured at the scene. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Police say during...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Lockdown lifted at Savannah school after alleged threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus. According to school officials, campus police were working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat of a weapon on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing woman located, SPD says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy