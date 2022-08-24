Read full article on original website
Related
FRRC reacts to voter fraud allegations across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) held a conference in celebration of their 10-year anniversary Saturday morning but there was one hot topic: the recent arrests of 20 people accused of voter fraud. What You Need To Know. The FRRC works to end disenfranchisement of those...
In the Parkland massacre's wake, DeSantis suspends 4 Broward School Board members over grand jury findings
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County School Board members Friday following recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury, which issued an Aug. 19 report that found more mishaps related to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. What You Need...
Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill
A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement...
Excitement for opening of dispensaries at cannabis convention in Albany
It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry. “We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright. On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open...
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 19th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 21 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 2-year-old male...
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
RELATED PEOPLE
As marijuana harvest ramps up, New York begins taking applications from people hoping to sell legally
NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September. In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate...
State begins taking applications for retail cannabis dispensary licenses
NEW YORK—The state Office of Cannabis Management is taking applications for people interested in applying for a retail marijuana dispensary license, the board said Thursday at a virtual news conference. The launch of the application portal for CAURD, Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, the first adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries...
Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce helps local entrepreneurs succeed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — You can most likely find Kyonna Michelle Gray at work in one of her many offices. She owns several businesses, including a prenatal company. She also sells cars, bounce house rentals, owns a child care business for children with special needs and helps others start their own business. Another business of Grays is Men to Millionaire Mentorship, where she helps teens and adults get back on track.
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
