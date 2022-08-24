ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana football 2022 opponent preview: Maryland

After sky-high offseason expectations turned into a 2-10 regular season campaign in 2021 for Indiana football, head coach Tom Allen and company are looking to get back on track in the 2022 season. We are profiling each of the 12 teams Indiana will face this season as the Hoosiers look to right the ship. Up next is Maryland.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football 2022 position previews: The linebackers and bulls

The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the linebacker and bull positions. For a complete position-by-position look at who is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football tight ends coach Kevin Wright fall camp Q&A

Watch as IU football tight ends coach Kevin Wright met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season. Wright joined the IU football program prior to the 2020 campaign. He discussed A.J. Barner and the up-and-comers in a room looking to replace Peyton Hendershot. Indiana opens the 2022...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: August 26

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana

You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Drought persists in Southeast despite rains; Indiana much improved

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the southern United States saw significant rainfall, and some areas picked up more than a foot of rain. An area including parts of Texas near Dallas and stretching to Louisiana and Alabama received anywhere from 5-15 inches of rainfall throughout the week. However, even...
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach

Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
WHITESTOWN, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE

