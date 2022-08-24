Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana football 2022 opponent preview: Maryland
After sky-high offseason expectations turned into a 2-10 regular season campaign in 2021 for Indiana football, head coach Tom Allen and company are looking to get back on track in the 2022 season. We are profiling each of the 12 teams Indiana will face this season as the Hoosiers look to right the ship. Up next is Maryland.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football staff will be locked in on Illinois during college football’s week zero
Planning to find a comfy spot on the couch to watch some Big Ten football this weekend? Somewhere in Bloomington, IU coach Tom Allen will be doing the same thing, perhaps with a bit more purpose than you. Indiana has been thinking about Illinois since the Big Ten placed them...
Tri-City Herald
Hoosier Favorite No. 43? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 43. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (8/26)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 8 IU men’s soccer begins 50th season at No. 1 Clemson Friday night on national TV
A milestone season begins with a historic matchup. Eight-time champion, perennial powerhouse and No. 8-ranked Indiana men’s soccer will open its 50th varsity season in a road match at No. 1 Clemson, Friday (Aug. 26) night on Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina. The match will be nationally televised...
thedailyhoosier.com
Basketball great Randy Wittman, football’s Joe Huff to be honored for contributions to IU
Former IU basketball star Randy Wittman has been in Bloomington much more frequently of late since he played a key role in Bob Knight’s return in 2020, and he now serves as an advisor to his good friend and former Hoosier teammate Mike Woodson. Wittman will be on campus...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football 2022 position previews: The linebackers and bulls
The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the linebacker and bull positions. For a complete position-by-position look at who is...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football tight ends coach Kevin Wright fall camp Q&A
Watch as IU football tight ends coach Kevin Wright met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season. Wright joined the IU football program prior to the 2020 campaign. He discussed A.J. Barner and the up-and-comers in a room looking to replace Peyton Hendershot. Indiana opens the 2022...
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: August 26
INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A...
thedailyhoosier.com
Back for one more year, D.J. Matthews couldn’t let his children see him quit
A year ago, a torn ACL had D.J. Matthews questioning whether he should come back to Indiana. His dilemma cut even deeper — it also made him question if football was even the right career path. Matthews’ mental health, his spirit, and his manhood felt defeated after he got...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s home opener against Ball State moved to practice field with earlier kickoff
The time and location of the Indiana women’s soccer home opener against Ball State University has been changed due to poor field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field. The match is two hours earlier at 6 p.m. and will now be played at the practice field adjacent to Bill Armstrong Stadium.
95.3 MNC
IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana
You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
WISH-TV
Drought persists in Southeast despite rains; Indiana much improved
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the southern United States saw significant rainfall, and some areas picked up more than a foot of rain. An area including parts of Texas near Dallas and stretching to Louisiana and Alabama received anywhere from 5-15 inches of rainfall throughout the week. However, even...
Southside Times
Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach
Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
Three Dutch soldiers injured in downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning
Three people were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis, according to IMPD. The shooting occurred near Meridian and Maryland Streets.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
nypressnews.com
Indianapolis police union votes ‘no confidence’ in liberal prosecutor: ‘A failed social experiment’
Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police president Rick Snyder sounded the alarm Friday on liberal criminal justice policies in major cities across America after the union issued a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the county’s prosecutor, Ryan Mears. Nearly all of Indianapolis police union members said they lack...
